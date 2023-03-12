Wargroove 2 Announced For PC & Nintendo Switch Wargroove 2 has officially been revealed by Chucklefish and Robotality, with plans to release the game for Nintendo Switch and PC.

Chucklefish and indie developer Robotality revealed they have an awesome sequel on the way as they officially announced Wargroove 2. After having a successful run with the original game, it only makes sense the two companies would be working on a follow-up to it. Much like the first game, they are keeping the charming pixel art and challenging turn-based combat the same. Only this time around we're getting an all-original brand-new campaign with a focus on the story that will make fans happy to see old and new characters continue on. They also announced the game will come with an advanced tiered Groove system that improves on the original, an all-new roguelike game mode called Conquest, and a fresh cast of new Commanders to battle with. Check out the latest trailer for the game below as we wait for details on a release.

"Trouble stirs on the shores of Aurania. An ambitious new faction has unearthed forbidden relics capable of catastrophic consequences. But how far will they go to achieve glory? Take to the field, sea, and sky with a cast of new Commanders, using your wits to wage turn-based war!"

An all-new Wargroove adventure for new recruits and veteran wardogs alike!

Return to the frontline with new Commanders, as mysterious new factions join the fight

Commanders are more powerful than ever, with an all-new tiered Groove system

Follow 3 new Campaign arcs, interwoven in a fierce conclusion

Battle with or against your friends in Co-Op & Multiplayer mode, locally or online for up to 4 players

Put your strategic abilities to the test with a new roguelike mode – Conquest!

Develop new tactics with 5 new unit types to master

Level-up ordinary units by picking up special items

Get more creative than ever with new & improved map, campaign & cutscene editors

Captivating soundtrack written by composer Dale North (Nintendo eShop, Disney Wish park and cruise experience, River City Girls 1 & 2, RWBY Arrowfell)