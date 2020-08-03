Wargroove: Double Trouble DLC Brings Cross-Plkay To PS4

Some cool news for Wargroove players on PS4 as the new Double Trouble update will bring cross-play over to the Sony console. The update will go live midday on August 4th, 2020, bringing with it a ton of new content for players but also giving them the chance to play the game against those on PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The update also brings with it a new co-op campaign, 3 new Rougish commanders, new units in Thieves and Riflemen, new arcade missions, new competitive Quick Play, public and private multiplayer lobbies, and more. You can read more about some of the updates here when it was first added to other consoles, and we have more details below for the PS4 version.

An exciting addition to this release, is also the very much anticipated inclusion of cross-play support between all platforms, now including PS4. This means that no matter what platform Wargroove players choose to battle on, they can enjoy competitive and cooperative multiplayer games, as well as share community-made maps online with friends. Wargroove: Double Trouble also features a new public and private lobby system for PS4 players, making it quicker and easier to get stuck into an online match, no matter your platform of choice! "We're very happy to finally complete our vision of one big happy Wargroove community as PS4 Wargroove players can now play with those on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC," said – Rodrigo Braz Monteiro, Lead Programmer on Wargroove & Chucklefish CTO. "From the very beginning, we knew that the multiplayer aspect of Wargroove was a huge part of the experience, and that it made the game very suitable for cross-play amongst all platforms. This became even more important with the release of Double Trouble and its co-op campaign, and we felt that it wouldn't be right to bring it to the platform without cross-play support. Our thanks to the Blitworks team who has been working on bringing the DLC to PS4. Thanks for your patience, and hope you'll have fun!"