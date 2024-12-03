Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: PS5, warhammer, warhammer 40k

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Launches Grim Protocols

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has launched the free Grim Protocols update, as the game has finally launched on the PlayStation 5

Article Summary Darktide launches PS5 with Grim Protocols, adding modes, weapons, and attacks to enhance gameplay.

New endgame mode, Havoc, challenges operatives with 40 levels and cosmetic rewards for skilled players.

Introducing three weapon families: Two-Handed Force/Power Swords and Ogryn Heavy Stubber for mayhem.

Celebrate Darktide's second anniversary with new missions, special events, and exclusive weapon trinkets.

Indie game developer and publisher Fatshark has launched the next major addition to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, as the game arrives on the PS5 this week. The update comes with a slew of additions to the game, including new modes, weapons, attacks, and more to boost the game. Meanwhile, the PS5 launch will include everything released for it to date, including this new update, so everyone is all on the same footing, no matter the platform. We have more details and the latest trailers below.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Grim Protocols

The Grim Protocols update introduces a new game mode, a new mission, new weapon families, a time-limited special event to celebrate the second anniversary of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, quality of life improvements and more. The Grim Protocols free update features:

New Endgame Mode – Havoc: Think you've mastered the threat over Tertium? Think again. Havoc is a new end-game experience that will test the resolve of the most seasoned operative. Be ready to face daunting challenges and earn new cosmetic rewards. Tiered progression system: for Trust Level 30 players, featuring 40 increasingly difficult levels (Havoc Assignments) with unique modifiers and mutators. Fluid Ranking System: Players need to beat each level to advance, with three attempts per level before demotion. Rewards: Materials (Plasteel, Diamantine), Mastery XP, and weekly caches of extra Plasteel and Diamantine. New Havoc related penances will include cosmetic rewards, including a Moebian 53rd black set, frames, titles, and insignia.

Three New Weapon Families: tear through waves of enemies by wielding the destructive might of the Two-Handed Force and Power Swords, and the Ogryn Heavy Stubber. Two-Handed Power Sword (2 Marks) – Zealot: A massive, high-damage melee weapon with wide, sweeping attacks. Marks: Munitorum Mk X Relic Blade, Munitorum Mk II Relic Blade Unique Features:

Heat Activation Mechanic: Generates a heat gauge, building over time. Reaching the limit locks activation briefly (overheat mechanic).

Special Attack: Sprinting Heavy stab attack for unique engagement tactics.

Two-Handed Force Sword (2 Marks) – Psyker: A finesse-oriented weapon combining melee and psychic powers. Marks: Covenant Mk VI Blaze Force Greatsword, Covenant Mk VIII Blaze Force Greatsword Unique Features: Force Cleave: Special attack releases a psychic cleave with scaling based on charge power (three stages). Smooth Flow: Psyker's psi-assisted techniques make the weapon feel lighter and more agile.



Heavy Stubber (3 Marks) – Ogryn: A heavy, precision-support firearm for Ogryns, blending suppressive fire with marksman capabilities that will keep the darkness at bay. Marks: Krourk Mk IIa Heavy Stubber, Gorgonum Mk IIIa Heavy Stubber, Achlys Mk II Heavy Stubber Unique Features: Primary Fire: Heavy, slow automatic fire for suppressive roles. Alt Fire: A more precise, single-shot mode for longer-range accuracy. Flashlight: Included to assist in low-light environments.



New Mission – Dark Communion: Return to the Carnival and explore its darkest corners. Steel yourself as you face hordes of cultists who will stop at nothing to achieve their dark communion.

Anniversary Special Event: to celebrate the second anniversary of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the game will host an event that will reward players with a unique weapon trinket.

And more: including the expansion of the Penance progression track with new challenges and rewards, as well as quality of life improvements such as an extension of the Party Finder feature and idle animations to Stances.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!