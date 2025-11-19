Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Darktide, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Reveals New Hive Scum Class

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has a new class on the way this December, as players will have a chance to play as the Hive Scum class

Article Summary The Hive Scum class joins Warhammer 40,000: Darktide in December, adding chaotic cartel fighters to the fray.

Unleash mayhem with customizable Stimms, toxin kits, and devastating dual-wield pistols and shivs.

Shape your playstyle with a unique Hive Scum talent tree and brutal skills, including missile launchers and grenades.

Personalize your outlaw with new tattoos, hairstyles, face paints, and six distinct voice sets for full immersion.

Fatshark has revealed a brand-new class for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, as we got our first look at the new Hive Scum addition to the game. This is chaos for the sake of chaos as the clan basically goes in swinging at everything around them, leaving all kinds of destruction in their path. You can see everything about them in the latest trailer here, as they will be added to the game on December 2, 2025.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Hive Scum

The Hive Scum comes screaming from the depths of the hive, leaving destruction and mayhem in their wake. These dangerous cartel fixers represent the criminal powers that some say truly run Tertium.

Cranked For Mayhem: The Hive Scum's access to concoctions of a more dubious origin is shown in their signature customizable Stimm. Pick your own personal chemical mix, balancing bonuses to tear up enemies. Then break out your toxin kit: drench your saw in toxic coatings and control the streets with lingering Chem Bombs that set foes up for the kill.

The Hive Scum's access to concoctions of a more dubious origin is shown in their signature customizable Stimm. Pick your own personal chemical mix, balancing bonuses to tear up enemies. Then break out your toxin kit: drench your saw in toxic coatings and control the streets with lingering Chem Bombs that set foes up for the kill. Frenzied Gameplay & Dual-Wielding: These gunslingers and bladesmiths have a nifty trick up their sleeves. For the first time in Darktide, a class brings true dual‑wield expertise. Twin‑wield pistols to overwhelm enemies with firepower, and dual-wielding shivs to make you an efficient killer when the fighting gets close.The Hive Scum is an expert in makeshift weaponry: from crude shivs, brutal crowbars to cruel saws for bone‑shreddingly close work. Spray and pray from afar with your dual autopistols and stub pistols; pour lead, break ranks, don't stick around.

These gunslingers and bladesmiths have a nifty trick up their sleeves. For the first time in Darktide, a class brings true dual‑wield expertise. Twin‑wield pistols to overwhelm enemies with firepower, and dual-wielding shivs to make you an efficient killer when the fighting gets close.The Hive Scum is an expert in makeshift weaponry: from crude shivs, brutal crowbars to cruel saws for bone‑shreddingly close work. Spray and pray from afar with your dual autopistols and stub pistols; pour lead, break ranks, don't stick around. Claim Tertium on Your Terms: Unleash your playstyle with the Hive Scum talent tree: become a hyper‑aggressive hybrid fighter; specialize in ranged firepower with explosives and toxins; dart in and bail before the heretics fight back as a glass‑jawed bruiser – or carve your own path anywhere in between. No matter your approach, you'll have brutal abilities at your disposal: tear through enemies with your abilities, control the streets by disorienting your enemies with Blind Grenades, or drop elites and monsters in a single blast with a devastating missile launcher.

Unleash your playstyle with the Hive Scum talent tree: become a hyper‑aggressive hybrid fighter; specialize in ranged firepower with explosives and toxins; dart in and bail before the heretics fight back as a glass‑jawed bruiser – or carve your own path anywhere in between. No matter your approach, you'll have brutal abilities at your disposal: tear through enemies with your abilities, control the streets by disorienting your enemies with Blind Grenades, or drop elites and monsters in a single blast with a devastating missile launcher. Make Them Cower: Tell your story through reimagined full‑body tattoos, gritty hairstyles, and the first-ever face paints. Choose from six distinct voice sets across three personalities so your Hive Scum doesn't just look the part: they own it. Command respect and make the streets of Atoma remember your name.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!