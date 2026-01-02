Posted in: Games, Kasedo Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Bulwark Studios, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II Released Pushed To Spring 2026

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II has been given a new release window, as the developers are planning for Spring 2026 to launch

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II release delayed to Spring 2026 by Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studios.

Players can choose between two factions: Adeptus Mechanicus and Necrons, each with unique gameplay.

Engage in turn-based tactical battles with new environmental mechanics and territory control elements.

Experience dual narrative campaigns packed with strategic depth and faction-based storylines.

Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studios have confirmed they have pushed back the release of Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II into Spring 2026. The team has been somewhat vague about when the title will be released, with only a free demo available on Steam since October, and multiple reveals (such as the video you see here) showcasing what's happening. This is really the first time they locked down a window to see the game come out that doesn't feel like a super broad stroke, but it is still a three-month opening. We'll keep an eye on the situation and see if anything changes or if they confirm a date in the near future.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II

After millennia of slumber, Vargard Nefershah mobilizes her dynasty's legions to annihilate the Adeptus Mechanicus interlopers who unknowingly settled upon her world. Across the galaxy, Magos Dominus Faustinius is summoned to bring his hard-won expertise to bear and ensure the Necrons do not succeed. The conflict soon becomes a crucible of unanticipated significance, drawing to it external actors stranger and more deadly still.

Two playable factions, two narrative campaigns, two highly unique play-styles and one important choice – who will you lead to victory in this arcane technological war of cold metal hatred? Assemble your force, deploy your warriors and crush your enemies in intense turn-based tactical battles. To succeed you'll need to master and adapt to each faction's unique abilities and playstyles, as well as the diverse range of combatants at each side's disposal.

New environmental mechanics require you to maneuver like never before. Play to your chosen faction's strengths and weaknesses – take cover behind terrain as the Mechanicus, or destroy it as the Necrons. Fight for control of an entire world, capturing and defending regions from the forces of the foe while generating and managing crucial resources. Race against the Sankhotep dynasty's global awakening and drive back their deathless legions as the Mechanicus, or defend the tombs of your people as the Necrons and crush the verminous interlopers.

