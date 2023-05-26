Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Announced This Week Caged Element and Plaion have basically created their own Warhammer racing game with Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks.

Caged Element and Plaion announced their own Warhammer game on the way this week as Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is in the works. This is basically a racing title set within Games Workshop's iconic franchise, as we're getting a free-to-play class-based multiplayer car combat racer. All the fun of the characters and settings from the game, mixed with scrapyard vehicles that have been armed to the teeth. What's more, with the announcement, the team launched an Alpha Playtest on Steam, which you can play right now. Enjoy the trailer and info below as we now slowly wait for them to reveal when it will hit Early Access.

"During the Alpha Playtest, Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks will feature a limited number of vehicles and levels and a single game mode, the unique hard-hitting combat racing conquest mode, which ends in a glorious sprint to a finish line. Players can choose from various classes of vehicles, including damage, tank, and support wagons, each of which features distinct abilities that compliment a variety of playstyles. Players will ride to victory across multiple maps in this explosive mix of the combat racing and shooter genres. This fresh take on the vehicular shooter has players racing to capture points and fighting for bigger scores, with each team pushing the pedal to the rusted metal in their scrappy gas guzzlers."

16-player matches featuring a variety of badass vehicles to choose from and richly decorated maps to battle in. No two matches ever end in the same way.

Various classes of vehicles, with seven unique vehicles to choose from, meaning players will always find one that fits their mood and playstyle.

In Chase Mode, teams have to push their rigs to the absolute limit to capture points and fight to control them in succession.

Convoy Mode (not playable during the Alpha phase) is all about protecting your team's formidable Convoy while attacking the enemy's, and battling in-between as they race to finish first.

Snazzy visuals and explosive chaos powered by Unreal Engine 5 will give players the chance to take a different glimpse into the world of Warhammer 40,000.

