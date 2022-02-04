Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Shows Advanced Classes

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters revealed new advances classes that will be coming to the game. Frontier Foundry and Complex Games dropped a new trailer today along with some additional info to reveal what all of the advanced classes will be doing in the game, whioch you'll need to earn your way to through a series of progressional elements in the campaign. Once unlocked during the campaign, units with these class specializations will be added to the additional unit rotation.

These are obtainable via requisitions following a completed mission. What's more, each of the classes feature a specialized set of upgrades that are set to that class, with 36 possible abilities to unlock. Some of them are active, some passive, but all do incredible things when used. You can check the full rundown of what's available along with the new trailer below.

Players will begin Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters with access to four classes of Grey Knights: the Justicar, Interceptor, Purgator and Apothecary. However, during the course of the campaign after gaining the favor of the Steward of the Armoury, they will be able to access an additional four advanced classes: Paladin: The Paladin is an elite Terminator Armour-clad warrior, pulverizing and pounding enemies with powerful combat-focused abilities.

