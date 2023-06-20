Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frontier Developments, warhammer, Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin Releases Factions Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin, as the Frontier Developments team focuses on factions.

Developer and publisher Frontier Developments have released a new expansive gameplay trailer for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin. This particular trailer goes into the factions you'll see in the game, specifically the warriors who make up the Stormcast Eternals. You're getting about four and a half minutes' worth of new gameplay footage that highlights the squads, heroes, monsters, and machines you'll be able to play with from the iconic setting. You can try out the faction yourself as the team is ramping up for an open beta to take place from July 7th-10th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, featuring Orruk Kruleboyz. You can read more about it below along with the trailer.

"The Stormcast Eternals are the God-King Sigmar's chosen warriors, reforged from mortal souls in the land of Azyr, and sent to fight on behalf of the forces of Order. In Realms of Ruin, the Stormcast Eternals are depicted in-game as a formidable and elite army who can dominate when they unleash a combined force of ranged attackers and frontline fighters. Maintaining their control of the battlefield comes at a price, however, and players will need heavy resources to deploy their most potent combatants. They're also fewer in number than the Orruk Kruleboyz."

"Alongside basic melee and ranged squads like the Liberators and Vanguard-Raptors, the Stormcast Eternals field Annihilators who don impenetrable Thunderstrike armor; Prosecutors who soar from the skies and alight the battlefield with a barrage of hammers, and the Stormdrake Guard, capable of wiping out enemies with a single breath of Wyrmflame. Each has distinctive abilities that can reshape the battle when they're activated at key moments. This first Faction Focus installment also introduces console players to Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin's DirectStep control scheme. Designed to give Xbox and PlayStation users an intuitive and comfortable RTS experience, DirectStep enables players to quickly issue orders, cycle through squads, create groups of units and shift perspective of the battlefield with a few simple button taps."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!