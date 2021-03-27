Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall Gets A Cinematic Trailer

Carbon Studio has decided to show off a bit of Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall with a new cinematic trailer. Back when the game was announced last year as being a VR title, we got kind of excited as this would be one of the few Warhammer games that took the first-person perspective and truly gave you control over the character. In this particular one, you reunite the Stormcast Eternals to find out what new threat has come upon the Mortal realms and you must put an end to it. We got screenshots here that look pretty awesome for you to check out, along with the cinematic trailer at the bottom and more info on the game. As of yet, the game doesn't have a specific release timeframe beyond "Summer 2021".

Set in the Age of Sigmar universe, Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall's campaign begins following the devastating event known as the Necroquake in the Realm of Death, known as Shyish. This massive explosion of dark magic has triggered the Nighthaunt forces to rise up all across the Mortal Realms. In response a retinue of Stormcast Eternals, the embodiment of Sigmar's wrath made manifest, and gifted with superhuman speed, strength and endurance has been especially assembled. The quest to lead this retinue and investigate this new threat to the Mortal Realms, and the dangerous task of a hands-on investigation in Shyish, falls to you, Lord-Arcanum Castor Stormscryer. From cities to catacombs, swamps to prisons, the farther into the world of Tempestfall you go, the more dangerous it becomes. Wield powerful storm magic and dare to walk the realm of Death. You will rise to meet the challenges, Sigmar demands it.