Warhammer: Odyssey Receives A New Gameplay Trailer

Virtual Realms decided to reveal a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming mobile title Warhammer: Odyssey. Aside from the fact that this is an official Warhammer product from Games Workshop, not a lot is really known about the game as the company hasn't released a ton of information about it. What we do know about the game is that is it a 3D mobile MMORPG that will contain a ton of characters and locations familiar to those who play Warhammer on a regular basis. What's more, the game will be set on a schedule to receive expansion and episodic content, so much like storytelling in the RPG tabletop version, the game will be moving along with a storyline that you can be a part of with your character.

The gameplay trailer we got today doesn't show a lot of content, unfortunately. We get a glimpse, but the majority of the minute-long trailer is just imagery and cutscenes with about 10 seconds of gameplay total. And beyond being able to pre-register, there's no info on when the game will start up beta testing or any kind of pre-launch program, let alone a launch date. So basically, we're getting a small glimpse into a still very unknown game.

Morrslieb the Chaos Moon grows in the skies above the Old World, under its wicked visage doomsayers take to the city streets and those creatures who would bring the walls of man crumbling down become ever more bold. However, all is not lost! Those that would stand against the darkness and Chaos that threatens civilization have come together once more, honoring ancient pacts as they did in times long past. Now is the time for heroes, now is the time to forge your Odyssey.