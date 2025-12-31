Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Steamforged, Tabletop | Tagged: Iron Kingdoms, SteamForged Games, Warmachine

Warmachine Has Released a Brand-New Core Book

Warmachine has a brand-0new Core Book available right now, combining its previous history and lore with new designs and mechanics

Steamforged Games is finally taking full advantage of owning the Warmachine franchise, as they have published a brand-new Core Book for their new run of the title. This is a 140+ page hardback book that has essentially collected the full Warmachine rules, as well as all the Iron Kingdoms lore ever created, and melded them with faction histories, several full-color maps, and a ton of new original artwork into one solid release. Players looking to get their hands on it have the option of physical or digital, alongside multiple extra digital rules resources designed to support players in various ways. We have more details about the book here as it is available right now.

Warmachine – Core Book

In a realm where steam power and arcane magics intertwine, battle lines are drawn with steel, fire, and sorcery. Already fractured by politics and age-old rivalries, Immoren now faces a far darker reckoning. As nations reel and alliances shatter, unyielding warcasters and warlocks lead brutal constructs and savage creatures into battle, forging the fate of Immoren in the fires of war. The Iron Kingdoms hang in the balance. Its armies await your command. Let its very foundations tremble beneath the feet of your mighty beasts and warmachines.

Rules and lore collide in this beautifully illustrated hardback guide to commanding your army in the Iron Kingdoms. Whether you're new or returning, this book is an essential get for any Warmachine fan. Inside the 140+ page Warmachine Core Book, you'll find:

Your guide to the war-torn history, deities, and diverse factions and armies of Immoren and the Iron Kingdoms

All the core rules you'll need to play the award-winning tabletop wargame, Warmachine, including a quickstart guide

A visual feast of artwork and painted miniatures, to inspire your own schemes and immerse you in the world of Warmachine

Not only are the Warmachine core rules free in the app for quick and easy referencing, but the app also makes an ideal companion to the Core Book, letting you build army lists, track model stats, and dive even deeper into Iron Kingdoms lore.

