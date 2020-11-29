Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces Will Hit Nintendo Switch In December

7Levels and developer Home Net Games revealed this past week that Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game will have you taking on the role of a fighter pilot back when planes were held together by wood, canvas, and bits of metal as you fly through the air trying to help your soldiers out on the ground. All while dodging the Red Baron. Or, you yourself could take on the role of the Red Baron. Choose your style of plan and head into the skies in this dogfight title. We have more info on it below as the game will be released on December 11th.

Feel like the famous pilot Manfred von Richthofen, a.k.a. the "Red Baron," when flying his Fokker Dr.I – or 30 other historical planes at your disposal, from light fighters like the Airco DH.2 to enormous 4-engine bombers like the Sikorsky Ilya Muromets. Customize and upgrade each machine to make it your own – and recognizable by your enemies from afar. Choose the flight style that matches your skillset best. In Pilot Mode, you can focus on air combat or collecting and upgrading planes. Squadron Leader Mode allows you to manage resources, hire and train pilots, and expand your base on top of crushing your opponents' planes in spectacular air battles. Pick your side and join either the Triple Entente fighting in two available campaigns or shed blood in the name of the Central Powers in a single campaign. Complete them all, and you'll get to experience all the major fronts of World War I. Pilot fighters and bombers, fly over most countries that participated in the conflict, protect or destroy ground targets, and face mighty zeppelins and anti-aircraft artillery. Spread fear across the airplane battle arenas of World War I!