Watch Dogs: Legion Will Launch Online Mode On March 9th

Ubisoft revealed today that they will launch the long-awaited online mode for Watch Dogs: Legion in a couple of weeks. The online mode didn't quite launch with the game as the team was working to perfect it while also wanting players to get into the main game when it launched late last Fall. Now you'll be able to take part in this free update to the game as it will be available across every single platform. What's more, the post-launch plan in 2021 will give players access to future free updates such as Invasion PvP mode, all-new co-op missions, and free characters. Season Pass owners will also have access later this year to extra DedSec missions, the Bloodline story expansion, more new playable heroes such as Mina and Darcy, as well as Aiden Pearce and Wrench from the Watch Dogs franchise. You can read more details below as the online mode will launch March 9th, 2021.

The online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion will include the following features for all players as part of the March 9 free update: Free-roam open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends for up to four-players and explore London, encounter city events, complete challenges and participate in side activities.

New co-op missions for two-to-four players using new co-op gameplay mechanics and giving players the opportunity to recruit the perfect team and fight back against London threats across the most iconic landmarks of the city.

"Leader of the Pack," the first four-player co-op Tactical Op which will require teamwork and efficiency. It's made of five interconnected narrative missions which are endgame content, made for players who are seeking a challenge. Players will need to strategize and communicate effectively with their teammates and ensure they've upgraded gadgets and recruited a strong cast of characters.

which will require teamwork and efficiency. It's made of five interconnected narrative missions which are endgame content, made for players who are seeking a challenge. Players will need to strategize and communicate effectively with their teammates and ensure they've upgraded gadgets and recruited a strong cast of characters. The first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, Spiderbot Arena, where four players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high intensity free-for-all deathmatch. By completing any online activity, players will earn XP to increase their rank and unlock various rewards such as exclusive cosmetics and influence points to recruit new operatives or upgrade their DedSec gadgets. Season Pass holders will also have access to two unique single-player missions on March 9: Guardian Protocol: DedSec tracks an algorithm that could allow AI to override human decisions. If they don't find it, it could be used to turn weaponized drones into autonomous executioners. Not in Our Name: A secret group is stealing DedSec's name. Worse, they're also stealing information so their employer, a ruthless tabloid owner, can use it to blackmail their victims.