Watch Karl-Anthony Towns & Mike Conley Jr. Play Tekken 8

In a special promo video for Tekken 8, Bandai Namco snagged NBA players Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley Jr. to pay against each other.

Bandai Namco has released a new special promo video for Tekken 8 today, as they got NBA superstars Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley Jr. to play against each other. The two are no strangers to competing against each other, both on and off the court, so it seems like the perfect matchup to have as we see them face off against each other in a few matches. Enjoy the video as the game drops this week on January 26.

Tekken 8

Tekken 8 continues the tragic saga of the Mishima bloodline, and its world-shaking father-and-son grudge matches. This latest saga begins with Jin Kazama facing off against Kazuya Mishima in a city-shattering face-to-face showdown. After defeating his father, Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya continues his conquest for global domination, using the forces of G Corporation to wage war on the world. Jin is forced to face his fate head-on as he is reunited with his long-lost mother and seeks to stop his father Kazuya's reign of terror.

Using the full extent of his devil power and G Corporation, Kazuya Mishima went on a conquest for world domination. After defeating his father, Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya intensifies his offensive to eliminate the leaderless Mishima Zaibatsu. This brutal war divided the world in two, and in the end G Corporation came out on top. However, G corporation showed no signs of relenting, and continued to dominate the world by force. The Union of Nations was appalled by these actions, and they gathered various world leaders in New York to discuss how to impose sanctions against G Corporation. But then, Kazuya himself showed up to the meeting and announced that he would continue to wage war. He then unleashed G Corporation's army on New York, setting the entire city ablaze.

Despising the cursed blood that ran through his veins, Jin Kazama sought to bring an end to the devil bloodline. He joined forces with Lars Alexandersson, and together, they prepared to commence Operation Lightning, a plan to eliminate the other bearer of the devil gene, Kazuya Mishima. Jin had once plunged the world into chaos in order to resurrect Azazel, the devil gene's progenitor. His plan was to permanently extinguish the devil gene by defeating Azazel once and for all, even if it cost him his own life. While Jin managed to defeat Azazel, he lost consciousness and fell into a deep sleep. During his absence, G Corporation, led by Kazuya, took over the world by force. Several months later, Jin finally regained consciousness. His deadly struggle with Azazel had taught him how to control his inner devil power. Jin swore to end Kazuya's reign of terror in order to atone for the war and destruction he had caused.

