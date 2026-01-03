Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ready or Not, Void Interactive

Watch The Legion of Boom Play FPS SWAT Game Ready or Not

Watch the legendary Legion of Boom squad from the Seattle Seahawks reunit to play the FPS SWAT game Ready or Not for the first time

Article Summary The legendary Seattle Seahawks Legion of Boom reunite to play the FPS SWAT game Ready or Not together.

Watch Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, and Walter Thurmond tackle high-risk missions.

See the NFL stars receive real-life SWAT training before diving into Ready or Not’s intense tactical gameplay.

Ready or Not sets players in Los Sueños, facing high-stakes situations with updated maps and new police districts.

Recently, developer and publisher Void Interactive reunited most of the NFL's Legion of Boom to play their new first-person shooter, SWAT game, Ready or Not. The team got Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, and Walter Thurmond back together as their own little SWAT team to play the game as a group, bringing a little bit of that Seahawks swagger to the intense action while working as a cohesive unit. You can check out the video above, showing off how well they did after getting some real-life training and direction on how a SWAT team works.

Ready or Not

The LSPD reports a massive upsurge in violent crime across the greater Los Sueños area. Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams have been dispatched to respond to various scenes involving high-risk hostage situations, active bomb threats, barricaded suspects, and other criminal activities. Citizens are being advised to practice caution when traveling in the city or to stay at home. In response to the burgeoning violent crime wave inundating Los Sueños, Chief Álvarez of the LSPD has enlisted the stalwart support of David 'Judge' Beaumont as the Commander of the LSPD SWAT team. Shortly following this announcement, the LSPD has also confirmed active recruitment for additional talent to join this specialized tactical police unit with the mission of bringing peace back to the city.

Whether this is your first time in Los Sueños or not, the city has changed, and so too have the tools and methods with which we conduct our work. The haunts you might have seen or heard about are re-imagined, and so have the angles with which we approach each call. Furthermore, we've received reports that identify at least 4 new high-risk police districts, which we suspect may require future tactical intervention, plus at least four existing high-risk districts that underwent massive upheavals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!