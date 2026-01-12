Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, Wattrel

Wattrel Can Be Unlocked In This Upcoming Pokémon GO Event

If Pokémon GO Trainers can complete a new Global Challenge during the High Zaptitude event, Wattrel will be released in the game.

Article Summary Wattrel and Kilowattrel debut in Pokémon GO if Trainers complete the High Zaptitude Global Challenge.

Shiny Tadbulb will be available for the first time, with increased hatching rates during the event.

Event features special wild spawns, themed Field Research, and Hatch bonuses for participating Trainers.

Paid Timed Research offers 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance, Incubators, and extra Tadbulb encounters for $1.99.

Wattrel is coming to Pokémon GO, but Trainers will have to work hard to unlock it. Let's take a look at the newly announced High Zaptitude event.

Here's what's happening for the High Zaptitude event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, January 13, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, January 13, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Wattrel and its evolution Kilowattrel will be unlockable through the event. Level 2 of the Global Challenge will unlock Wattrel as a Field Research encounter. Read on for more details.

Wattrel and its evolution Kilowattrel will be unlockable through the event. Level 2 of the Global Challenge will unlock Wattrel as a Field Research encounter. Read on for more details. Shiny release: Tadbulb will be released in its Shiny form for the first time. As part of the event, Trainers will have increased chance of hatching Shiny Tadbulb.

Tadbulb will be released in its Shiny form for the first time. As part of the event, Trainers will have increased chance of hatching Shiny Tadbulb. Wild Spawns: Chinchou (can be Shiny), Helioptile (can be Shiny), Tadbulb (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Shinx (can be Shiny). The announcement does not mention wild spawns of Tadbulb carrying over the increased Shiny rate that they've announced for hatches, so it the safe assumption would be that Tadbulb will have a standard Shiny rate in the wild.

Chinchou (can be Shiny), Helioptile (can be Shiny), Tadbulb (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Shinx (can be Shiny). The announcement does not mention wild spawns of Tadbulb carrying over the increased Shiny rate that they've announced for hatches, so it the safe assumption would be that Tadbulb will have a standard Shiny rate in the wild. Event bonuses: Increased chance to hatch Shiny Tadbulb. Field Research: Encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Global Challenge: Trainers will be tasked with challenges that will lead to additonal event bonuses, including the release of Wattrel. Read on to see which special event bonsues will be unlocked through this Global Challenge. Level 1 Reward: 2× XP for catching Pokémon. Level 2 Rewards: 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. The Storm Petrel Pokémon Wattrel and its Evolution, Kilowattrel, will make their Pokémon GO debuts in the wild and Field Research. Wattrel can be evolved into Kilowattrel with the use of 50 Wattrel Candy. Level 3 Rewards: 2× XP for hatching Pokémon. 2× Stardust for hatching Pokémon.

Eggs: 2 KM: Pichu (can be Shiny), Elekid (can be Shiny), Toxel (can be Shiny), and Tadbulb (can be Shiny)

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a Timed Research for $1.99. It will unlock the additional bonus of 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. It will also reward: One Incubator One Super Incubator Encounters with Tadbulb And more. Niantic notes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Trainers will be able to purchase a Timed Research for $1.99. It will unlock the additional bonus of 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. It will also reward:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!