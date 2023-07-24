Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Wayfinder | Tagged: Chrono Trigger Steam, Early Access, Steam, Wayfinder

Wayfinder Receives New Early Access Launch Date

Digital Extremes confirmed last week they have a new Early Access release date for Wayfinder, which is happening in mid-August.

Digital Extremes has confirmed a new Early Access release date for their upcoming game Wayfinder, as they will launch it on Steam in mid-August. The team dropped a new trailer showing off one of the characters named Venomess, as well as content on the way for people who jump into Early Access as you'll get Founder's Packs. The trailer is pretty dope as they have done a great job of defining the characters and leaving some intrigue on the table of what's going on. You can see what all the fuss is about when the game launches on August 15th.

"The World of Evenor is shattered. You must harness the power of a Wayfinder to Control the Chaos that has overrun your world. Join forces with friends to strengthen your powers and control your adventures online with a vast selection of customization modifiers when exploring the immersive world, collecting valuable materials, and crafting! Customize every play experience by entering a doorway of adventures with the help of a mysterious device known as a Gloom Dagger. Each adventure has unique modifiers and challenges YOU conjure and control, customizing what beasts you hunt, bosses you encounter, materials you collect, and even other Wayfinders."

"Control and harness the power of a mighty Wayfinder! Wield a variety of unique abilities ranging from ebbing arcane magic and lethal melee to mystical tech – you'll find one to cater to your preferred playstyle. Traverse the immersive world with other Wayfinders and shape your adventures the way you want. Control what you explore and what enemies you fight to best customize how you want to play your Wayfinder. On every hunt and expedition into the Gloom you'll discover new locations, beasts and materials. Use them to craft new weapons and gear to awaken powerful new Wayfinders. Collect every weapon and Apartment item, read every book, and discover all the locations to complete your Atlas and increase your Mastery. Wayfinders are stronger together. Whether it's making new friends from world events, forming the perfect team for dangerous expeditions, or adding your Apartment and its buffs to fortify a neighborhood, all of your social interactions, character, and Apartment progression, and explorations are tied together by the most important thread… each other."

