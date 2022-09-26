We Review The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Gaming Chair

As people are starting to look for possible options for gaming chairs this holiday season, Secretlab has its latest offering with the Titan Evo 2022. This is the latest version of the series in which they have incorporated several features not seen in previous chairs, attempting to improve on what they had already set up in older lines. Considering how often Secretlab gets praised by people, it's interesting to see what the company decided needed improvement. We got ourselves a chair from the company and gave it a spin, so to speak, to see what's changed.

First and foremost, the most obvious change is the memory foam pillow for your head, which has been given an increase in cushioning but also has gotten rid of the straps. For years we've been given chairs with pillows that eventually sag because the elastic band that keeps it on the top of the chair gets worn out and doesn't have that elastic tightness it once did. This often happens around year two of ownership, and there's nothing you can do except getting a binder clip to tighten it up or buy a new pillow. The company eliminated that by making the pillow magnetized with two strong magnets inside the pillow and two in the headrest for it to attach to. This is a major upgrade for the Titan and we wouldn't be surprised if it became the standard moving forward.

The next improvement Secretlab made is the lumbar support, which instead of just giving you an extra pillow you may or may not use, they have built the lumbar into the chair with a pair of dials on each side to adjust it. One of the dials adjusts the curvature of the lumbar you need to your back, so you're finding the exact position you need, while the second one adjusts the positioning of it so you can move it up or down your back depending on exactly where you need it. Elminat9ing the constant need to grab the pillow and lace it behind you to re-find where it needs to sit every time you get up. And if your body changes, you can adjust as needed.

The seat for this model has also been given a bit more cushioning, but it's a lot flatter than it used to be. Certain Secretlab models in the past used to hike the sides up, and if you have a wider frame, that could push into your hips and make everything uncomfortable. Even if your body adjusts to it, that's still unnecessary pain for comfort. This is designed to give whoever is sitting here a better seat regardless of how they're shaped, and that's a decent improvement.

The armrests haven't been given too much of an upgrade, this is more of a design change as the parts that allow you to adjust everything have been made slimmer, changed to metal, and given a little more ease in the way you can access them. As part of our review, Secretlab did send some special replacement arm pieces that are Plushcell Memory Foam. They add a couple of extra centimeters to the armrest, so you'll have to slightly adjust your chair if you're sliding it under a desk and want to keep it at a certain height for your body. But they are far more comfortable than the standard smoothed plastic ones that come with the chair. Its an optional accessory that I would recommend if you're looking to add comfort.

The base also hasn't changed much as the wheels look and feel about the same, although the frame has been given a slimmer look. Both of the handles to adjust your support and axis have also been tweaked a little in their design, but they serve the same function as before and are immediately familiar to the touch when ou reach down to make changes.

Ultimately, Secretlab did a pretty awesome job in making changes to the Titan Evo 2022, which may be minor, but make a lot of difference when compared to the 2020 model. Like all of their other lines, you can select from a set of designs that will bring out different versions of the chair's look and feel that you might enjoy. This includes the recent addition of the SoftWeave Plus designs, which have been engineered to be extra soft and breathable in case you're not a fan of the leather design. Overall, its still a good design to choose if you're looking for a new gaming chair this holiday season.