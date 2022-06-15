We Tried JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R At SGF Play Days

During Summer Game Fest Play Days, we had a chance to check out new titles from Bandai Namco, including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Originally released back in 2013, this updated version of the game not only gives fans everything they ever wanted but puts a few new spins on the fighter they've come to love nine years later. First and foremost, all of the characters in this game are being voiced by the original Japanese actors. As far as we know, there are no plans to localize the game beyond the possibility of captions at the bottom, which we didn't see during the demo. They wanted this to be as authentic to the series as possible. That said, they also recognize the anime's impact on pop culture, and while we're not going to give anything away before its release, we'll just say they lean heavily into some of the more popular memes out there.

As far as the gameplay goes, this is a faster and much more fluid improvement over the original. I recently played a copy of the 2013 version a friend of mine owned, because I never tried it out and I wanted to see what it had going for it before walking into this version. It's clear the devs took the time to make sure that not only was everything here from the first one, but that they addressed some of the issues it had. Giving the characters a little more speed was a great change, which pays off in making combos with the tag-in system on the auxiliary character you choose, as well as bringing out their individual Stands. They also let us try out the alternative control system in the game which allows you to pull off combos much easier, as you can switch between this and the classic way fo fighting.

I loved this demo and got a kick out of playing it. However, I also recognize it's just a demo and there's a LOT missing from it that we have yet to see. Those of you looking to get your hands on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, a free demo will be available for you to play from June 16th-22nd on PS4 and PS5, giving you a chance to fight as four different characters (Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, Jonathan Joestar and Jolyne Cujoh) in online and practice modes. So yes, you will be playing the same demo as we did.