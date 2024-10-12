Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Look North World, weezer

Weezer Returns To Fortnite Through Customized Island

Weezer has a new Fortnite experience for you to check out as an all-new Fortnite Creative island has been created for a short time

Article Summary Weezer brings new Fortnite Creative island for their Blue Album's 30th anniversary.

Explore Sweat(er) City with a guitar weapon, NPC boss, and nostalgic locations to discover.

Participate in co-op heists and battle factions for riches in a 24-player open-world island.

Unravel rival factions' secrets while executing crime sprees across banks, museums, and arcades.

Look North World has created a new island in Fortnite Creative for Weezer fans, as they have launched the new Sweat(er) City location for you to play for a few weeks. This limited-time event will exclusively bring all things Weezer to the forefront of the content for the band's 30th anniversary of The Blue Album, complete with a new co-op heist game running until November 11. We have more info below as the island is now live with the Fortnite Creative Island Code 8484-8812-9198.

Fortnite Creative: Weezer – Swear(er) City

The Weezer event in Sweat(er) City brings the band's music to life in a series of new and sometimes surprise #weezered in-game moments, including a guitar weapon that plays the meme-able "Buddy Holly" guitar riff upon elimination and a recreated Arnold's Drive-In from the music video, adding a nostalgic touch to the gameplay. Players can also snap selfies in front of a blue wall inspired by Weezer's Blue Album and battle a Rivers Cuomo NPC boss wielding a sweater yarn stun gun. The collaboration follows in the footsteps of "Weezer World," one of the earliest artist Fortnite Creative Islands in 2019, and comes in time for the 30th anniversary of Weezer (the Blue Album) and the North American tour.

Sweat(er) City is a new 24-player UEFN open-world island where players plan elaborate heists to strike it rich by stealing artwork, sculptures, and cold hard cash from banks, museums, arcades, and more. More heists mean more gold to fund a lavish lifestyle full of head-turning skins and swag, acclaimed cars, and a luxurious penthouse, but committing crimes also earns you Most Wanted stars, putting a target on your back for other players and crews to cash in on your bounty. Three rival factions—the Nitro Gang, a group of bikers and stuntmen; the Viper Squadron, an ex-military group; and the Shadow Empire, ruthless businessmen who run the banks, museums, and arcades—are at war for control, riches, and glory. Players will uncover more about them and their respective turfs as they execute their crime sprees across the island

