Weird West Adds Free Bounty Hunter Journey To Steam

Devolver Digital revealed a brand new free update has been added to Weird West to celebrate the game being out for six months. Developer WolfEye Studios have been working on this game for a while, including after it was launched, making an effort to assure players they have a much more fulfilling experience with it after they get through the main game and more. This particular update for the game will bring about a free Bounty Hunter Journey for you to explore, with all of the content from it being based on community feedback. What's more, for those of you who haven't purchased the game and are interested in trying it out, the team has made it so you can play the entire first journey for free on a permanent basis. You can read more about these changes and additions below.

The successive transformative updates include enhanced player progression with fully revamped and rebalanced RPG systems and economy, more diverse secondary locations, loot and encounters, new combat tuning options and balancing – including an alternative aiming system and increased non-lethal options, reworked companion AI, completely overhauled UI that includes a new Posse Reputation tracker and a whole new game mode that added permadeath, higher stakes and bigger consequences. Now is the ideal time to discover the esoteric adventures of five perfect strangers in their most complete form, and to encourage you to do so, Wolfeye is permanently opening the entirety of the Bounty Hunter Journey (the first of Weird West's five journeys) for free on Steam! And for those who can feel the call of the weird, compelling them to take that next step into the unknown, this weekend Weird West, the full game, is also available for 50% off on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG. On Steam, save files made while playing the free Bounty Hunter Journey will also carry over seamlessly to the full game once purchased, so saddle up and prepare for a ride on the wild side.