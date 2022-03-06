Weird West Shows off All The Crimes In Latest Dev Diary

Devolver Digital has released a new developer diary video for Weird West, this time around going over a number of the crimes in the game. In another video led by game director Raphael Colantonio, they go over the laws of the game as it pertains both to the character you play and the people you interact with throughout the adventure. Everything has a special system in place when it comes to committing crime and the punishment that fits it if you happen to get caught. You can serve time in jail and pay up in one way or another to get out, or you can try to fight your way out, or even flee town. But be aware, bounty hunters can also come after you if you decide to vacate. Enjoy the latest video as the game will drop on March 31st.

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own. Dark Fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives. Discover the world through origin stories of different characters, moving from one character's journey to the next until all converge in a final chapter. Each playthrough is unique as the game tailors the story to the player's actions and past choices for an ideal dramatic arc. Weird West supports different styles of play in a simulated sandbox world where characters, factions, and even places react to a player's decisions.