Wéko The Mask Gatherer Has Officially Launched Today

Wéko The Mask Gatherer has been released today, as you play the title characters going off on a new 3D action-adventure experience

Indie game developer Siro Games Sarl and publisher Hawthorn Games have launched their latest game, Wéko The Mask Gatherer, on PC via Steam. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game has you playing the title character in a 3D action-adventure environment, where you set off on a quest to retrieve seven Primordial Masks. We have the latest info on the game here, along with the launch trailer, as the game is now live.

Wéko The Mask Gatherer

Embark on an extraordinary journey in Wéko the Mask Gatherer, a single-player, action-adventure game inspired by classic 3D platformers and RPGs like Zelda (OOT), Souls-like, and Spyro. As Wéko, the intrepid adventurer and mask gatherer, you will traverse a progressively open world that encourages discovery. Use the power of masks to solve intriguing puzzles, overcome various missions, and uncover the many secrets hidden within this vast and enchanting world. Experience a combat system inspired by the Zelda retro series, such as Ocarina of Time, with a touch of Souls-like mechanics for added depth. Enjoy battles that are accessible and fun, leveraging the unique abilities of each mask. Discover diverse landscapes, from the vibrant and dreamy hues of Houshi Village to the shrouded whispers of the Dark Forest, each meticulously crafted to evoke emotions as deep as the depths of the Underground, where treacherous waters laden with poison challenge the bravest adventurers. Dive into Wéko's world full of puzzles. Help a farmer find his missing animals or solve complex puzzles to reach and obtain the seven Primordial Masks.

