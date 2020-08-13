Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart Of The Forest Gets A New Dev Diary

Walkabout released a brand new developer diary this week going into the inner workings for Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart Of The Forest. The video isn't too long, you're getting only 90 seconds of info from the company, but in that time they kind of go over bits and pieces of what you need to know about how this RPG will run. There's much more of a visual novel aspect to it that will give older gamers a bit of a throwback to early PC novel games, but with new elements to spice up the interaction and the ability to choose your own path. Enjoy the video as the game is set to come out sometime in Q4 2020.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest throws you deep into a primeval wilderness in the center of modern Europe. It's where the protectors of nature wage their ancient, neverending war against the forces of destruction. You play as Maia, who comes to Poland hoping to trace her family roots. Trying to learn more about her ancestry, she will discover her family's dark secrets and reveal hidden truths about the last wilderness of Central Europe. Visit real-world places of mystery and power. Explore local legends and traditions. Discover the fascinating world and history of the Polish-Belarusian borderlands. You will witness how nature clashes with technology and greed. Can it survive without our help? By making tough choices that often bring dramatic consequences, you will affect your character attributes: Rage, Willpower, and Health. This impacts your ability to perform certain actions as well as change the range of available choices and the presentation of the world. The game will analyze your behavior and determine what kind of werewolf you are. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest is a beautifully written, deep, and balanced experience. It's tailored for World of Darkness veterans and newcomers looking for an accessible entry into this rich, acclaimed universe.