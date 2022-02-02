Western Digital Reveals New WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD

Western Digital revealed their latest addition to the WD_BLACK line of storage drives with the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD. The design of this is pretty awesome as it is one of the thinnest SSD's we've ever seen put into production, as this thing barely takes up any space in your PC tower. The primary goal behind this design is to give some flexibility for gamers as you'll be able to add storage for future updates and downloadable content. The company launched this new model today and you can buy it right now at the link above, starting at $60 for 250GB, with more options for 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. You can read more about the drive below and the new options available in this model.

The WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD features a PCIe Gen4 interface that delivers ultra-fast read speeds of up to 5,150MB/s (1TB and 2TB models only) to fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost that gamers can see and feel. The drive is an accessible option for gamers looking to transition to Gen4 while also being backwards compatible for those with Gen3 systems. Purpose-built for PC gaming, it's an ideal solution for enthusiast PC builders and long-time gamers looking to elevate their gaming experience. The new drive fuels gaming PC rigs with faster speeds and longer gameplay, offering up to 40% faster performance and up to 20% more power efficiency at maximum speed over the previous generation. Blazing fast sequential read speeds up to 5,150 MB/s 3 (1TB and 2TB models only) for quick game load times.

(1TB and 2TB models only) for quick game load times. Smooth streaming and minimal in-game stutter thanks to the drive's PCIe Gen4 compatibility with modern motherboards and laptops.

Consistent performance at maximum speed thanks to advanced thermal management and 20% increased power efficiency over previous generation internal NVMe SSDs.