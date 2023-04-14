What The Golf? Gets A New Crossover With Among Us The social deduction and murderous vibes of Among Us are coming to the golfing game for non-golfers, What The Golf?

Indie developer and publisher Triband have come together with Innersloth to bring a new batch of Among Us-themed content to What The Golf? This is basically just a ridiculous crossover as the two parties decided to play together and give golfers who don't like traditional golf a chance to have fun with the crew and imposters from the popular space deduction game. But it's not just going to be a bunch of people running around doing tasks and hitting buttons, you'll find an entire golf course themed around the game, including holes that will make you use your mind for a moment in order to get off the best shot possible. And even if you fail, that's okay! That's part of the fun. We got details and the trailer below, as you can play this update in Apple Arcade right now.

"The indie hit What the Golf? – the only golf game for people who hate golf – is boldly going into unknown territory with its newest update: SPACE, the final frontier of what you can do as a super fan! Heavily inspired by Among Us (and kind of probably mostly just about approved by Innersloth), the Among Golf update takes the absurd anti-golf game into the world of imposters and crewmates. The free update is launching today for What the Golf? on Apple Arcade, continuing the long streak of free updates for the indie hit. The Among Us update will also come to the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game at a later date. It's time to swing your golf club, eggs, toilet paper, and other common golf items in 35 unhinged Among Us-inspired levels! The Among Golf update takes you on a journey through a space station full of Impostors, Crewmates, betrayal, vending machines, surprises, space rockets, UFOs, vents, cats, and other vaguely related items that are great for golfing!"