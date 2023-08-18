Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Bontemps Games, Humble Games, While The Iron’s Hot

While The Iron's Hot Set For Launch This November

Humble Games and Bontemps Games have confirmed that their latest game, While The Iron’s Hot, is coming to PC this November.

Humble Games and Bontemps Games announced this week that they have a release date set for their new upcoming game, While The Iron's Hot. This lovely pixel art title focuses on a blacksmith who washed ashore after the sinking of a boat he was on, as he works his way from simple apprentice all the way up to master blacksmith, helping the newfound land he is on. Enjoy the latest trailer below, as the game will be released on November 9th, 2023, for PC via Steam and the Humble Store.

"In While The Iron's Hot, players step into the boots of a journeyman blacksmith on a quest to become a master. Forge, smelt, and combine works of metal to grow your smithing skills and discover exquisite new items to create. Explore an island filled with resources, treasures, puzzles, and fellow artisans with their own motives and designs. Rebuild the ruins of Ellian's long-abandoned blacksmiths' village to restore its former glory and grow your own crafting capabilities—and ultimately become a true master smith."

Forge, smelt, assemble: Master every step of the smithing process. Smelt ore and metal into ingots, and shape them into useful parts. Grind each piece to perfection, then use your creativity, knowledge, and finely honed observation skills to assemble alloyed works of art.

Master every step of the smithing process. Smelt ore and metal into ingots, and shape them into useful parts. Grind each piece to perfection, then use your creativity, knowledge, and finely honed observation skills to assemble alloyed works of art. Smith a solution: In a land of artisans, you can forge your own key to almost any challenge. Repair machinery to open up pathways. Overcome puzzling environmental conundrums. Win over the isle's most hardened personalities with your crafty smithing wiles.

In a land of artisans, you can forge your own key to almost any challenge. Repair machinery to open up pathways. Overcome puzzling environmental conundrums. Win over the isle's most hardened personalities with your crafty smithing wiles. Unearth a whimsical adventure: The land of Ellian is a bright, even a little mystical, world populated by charismatic and quirky characters. Explore tunnels with puzzles and resources, and embark on a combat-free journey to reforge the links of a world where crafting connects everything.

The land of Ellian is a bright, even a little mystical, world populated by charismatic and quirky characters. Explore tunnels with puzzles and resources, and embark on a combat-free journey to reforge the links of a world where crafting connects everything. Discover the island's secrets: Ellian is a land of creativity cloaked in mystery. Craft the equipment you need to venture out to new regions. Meet villages full of adept alchemists or skilled shipwrights, but take care—not everyone trusts that you have the best interests of Ellian at heart.

Ellian is a land of creativity cloaked in mystery. Craft the equipment you need to venture out to new regions. Meet villages full of adept alchemists or skilled shipwrights, but take care—not everyone trusts that you have the best interests of Ellian at heart. Rebuild a legendary smiths' village: Forge a new home in Stal, a former haven for blacksmiths, now in ruin following a mysterious disaster. Revitalize the village to upgrade your own capabilities, and prove to the artisans of Ellian you're worthy of becoming a master blacksmith.

