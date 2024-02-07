Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Imaginarylab, Whirlight - No Time To Trip

Whirlight – No Time To Trip Announced For 2025 Release

Imaginarylab released a brand new trailer for their latest game, Whirlight - No Time To Trip, promising a 2025 release for Steam.

Article Summary Imaginarylab announces Whirlight - No Time To Trip, set for a 2025 Steam release.

New adventure follows Hector and Margaret's time-travel and space escapades.

Game features humor, hand-drawn graphics, and pays homage to point-and-click classics.

Whirlight promises a unique blend of fantasy, fun, and vibrant storytelling.

Indie game developer and publisher Imaginarylab announced their new game, Whirlight – No Time To Trip, and showed it off in a new trailer. The game takes the classic point-and-click adventure genre and brings it into a modern view, as you experience a new story of an inventor and an artist who find themselves in a trip through time and space. We have more info about the story below, as well as the trailer to show you what the game will be like, as the team are aiming to release the game for PC via Steam in 2025.

Whirlight – No Time To Trip

Hector is weird. His brilliance is matched only by his misfortune, and so his every creation turns out to be a failure. But just when his creative streak seems to have run out, his most amazing idea ever knocks on his door. To finish his new invention, Hector will have to explore the suggestive Verice Bay. However, right on the verge of achieving his goal, more trouble arises: what was supposed to be the solution to all his problems turns out to be a leap into the unknown. Fortunately, this leads him to meet Margaret, a strong and determined artist, and a perfect traveling companion. Together, they will embark on a series of adventures through space and time amidst bizarre characters and unlikely situations until they foil an imminent threat that looms over the entire world.

This epic journey takes place in a universe where humor, fantasy, and time travel come together with breathtaking hand-drawn graphics. The game's fun, cartoony atmosphere is reminiscent of classics like Day of the Tentacle and Sam & Max Hit the Road, immersing you in a feat of color, bizarre situations, and hilarious dialogue. A must-play experience for lovers of graphic adventures and for anyone who enjoys unique and unforgettable gaming experiences!

