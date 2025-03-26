Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Machine Games, White Knuckle

White Knuckle Confirms Mid-April Early Access Release

White Knuckle has confirmed a release date for an Early Access version, as the lone-climber horror game will arrive next month

Article Summary Dark Machine Games & DreadXP confirm White Knuckle Early Access arrives April 17, 2025.

Survive as a lone climber in White Knuckle's terrifying underground complex, SUB-STRUCTURE 17.

Master precision, reflexes, and resource management to overcome deadly obstacles.

Encounter malevolent denizens and hostile environments for a thrilling horror experience.

Indie game developer Dark Machine Games and publisher DreadXP confirmed they will release White Knuckle into Early Access next month. After a couple of months of hype for the new terrifying game where you're constantly trying to climb out of a structure of horror, the team confirmed that the EA version will arrive on April 17, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here.

White Knuckle

Thrust into the role of a lone climber; players must attempt to ascend SUB-STRUCTURE 17, an enormous, crumbling complex buried deep underground. With ten thousand meters of concrete and decay above and an encroaching ooze below, every climb is a race against time. Navigate perilous environments, using a blend of precision movement, sharp reflexes, and resource management to scale deteriorating walls, leap across perilous gaps, dodge traps, and avoid the deadly forces lurking in the shadows.

While speed is key to survival, players must also manage a limited inventory of tools and resources to avoid becoming encumbered and plummeting into eternity. Failure to quickly retrieve key items from your bag could result in a deadly fall, making resource management and quick thinking just as important as skillful climbing. The higher players ascend in the structure, the more dangerous the obstacles become, with each new region offering unique threats and challenges.

While you may be a lone climber, you are certainly not alone. Strange, malevolent denizens haunt the walls of SUB-STRUCTURE 17 and the horror intensifies as the environment itself becomes more hostile, forcing players to constantly adapt their strategies to survive. From the dry, dusty Silos to the putrid sewers of the Pipeworks and the haunted piers of Habitation, each area presents a distinct set of trials and enemies, all contributing to a sense of ever-growing tension. Run, jump, and climb to survive… or slip and face your doom. Every leap could be the last and it's a long way down…

