Whitethorn Games' 2025 Winter Showcase Reveals Multiple Updates

The Whitethorn Winter Showcase for 2025 was held todaym, and with it came several updates and reveals from Whitethorn Games

Article Summary Whitethorn's 2025 Winter Showcase highlighted new indie game updates and exciting guest chats.

Calico's Neat Things DLC adds quests, mini-games, and animal companions on PC and Switch.

Spray Paint Simulator introduces a new demo with no time limits, offering more creative freedom.

Expect three new titles hitting PlayStation: Slime Heroes, Magical Delicacy, and Mythwrecked.

Whitethorn Games held their annual Whitethorn Winter Showcase for 2025 today, showing off multiple updates for indie games we knew were already in the works or had new content out. The stream also included chats with several developers and a special guest chat with Laura Kate Dale from Latin American Games Showcase, Safe In Our World, and Stream for a Cause. We have some of the info for you here from the team and the full video of their livestream above.

Whitethorn Winter Showcase 2025

Calico – Neat Things DLC

We're starting off with the biggest surprise from the showcase today as the new DLC for the beloved cat café Calico, Calico – Neat Things, is available on PC and Nintendo Switch! The Neat Things DLC introduces new quests, a new character, new mini-games, and, of course, cuddly new friends to invite to your café!

New Quest — Neat Things Scavenger Hunt: Your beloved aunt has a mission for you that takes you across the whole island in search of some really neat things!

Your beloved aunt has a mission for you that takes you across the whole island in search of some really neat things! New Area and NPC — Mermaid's Cove: Visit Clover Cove to uncover a new area, and meet a mythical new friend — Nahla the Mermaid!

Visit Clover Cove to uncover a new area, and meet a mythical new friend — Nahla the Mermaid! New Animal Companions: Become best buds with new cuddly friends, including a mischievous raccoon, a smiley axolotl, a playful elephant, a loveable golden retriever, and, of course, a very familiar cat!

Become best buds with new cuddly friends, including a mischievous raccoon, a smiley axolotl, a playful elephant, a loveable golden retriever, and, of course, a very familiar cat! Two New Mini-Games: The Cutie City arcade has two new activities to enjoy, so be sure to pay it a visit!

The Cutie City arcade has two new activities to enjoy, so be sure to pay it a visit! New Café Decorations: Create your dream aquatic-themed café with furniture!

Create your dream aquatic-themed café with furniture! And More to Discover: Wander around the island and explore the world around you to discover some fun new interactions, such as playing in piles of fallen leaves, making a wish on dandelions that have gone to seed, and more!

New Demo for Spray Paint Simulator

Can't get enough Spray Paint Simulator? Well, you're in luck! A new demo for the game will be available on February 13, featuring a whole new level to paint to perfection and — even better — no time limit! Now, you can take your time as you complete two jobs for your discerning customers in Career Mode or paint each level all the colours of the rainbow and hunt for hidden secrets in Free Spray Mode.

Kernel Hearts Reveals Two Characters

During the showcase, Momo, Lead Character Artist, shared details about two of the allies you'll meet while battling your way up the Tower of Babel in the upcoming action-packed multiplayer roguelike Kernel Hearts. Combining challenging hack-'n-slash gameplay, role-playing, and roguelike elements with stunning anime aesthetics, in Kernel Hearts, you will battle your way up a deadly celestial tower, building your arsenal of skills with each mortal demise to eradicate monstrous angelic enemies and dethrone a god to save the world.

Whitethorn Brings Three Titles to PlayStation This Year

We're bringing not one, not two, but three amazing games to PS5 and PS4 in 2025! Take on the role of a slime, combine skills on the fly, and battle through fearsome corrupted enemies in Slime Heroes; cook up some magical treats in the Metroidvania-lite-meets- cooking game Magical Delicacy; and go on a vacation in the Mediterranean with the Greek gods narrative adventure game Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island on PlayStation this year!

