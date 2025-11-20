Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4, How Rush Saved Mercenary Day

Borderlands 4 Releases Bounty Pack 1: How Rush Saved Mercenary Day

Borderlands 4 has officially released Bounty Pack 1, as you can celebrate the fictional holidays with How Rush Saved Mercenary Day

Borderlands 4 drops free Bounty Pack 1: How Rush Saved Mercenary Day with festive new missions and loot.

Team up with Rush to stop Minister Screw and earn 24 cosmetics plus four rerollable gear pieces.

Fifth Bounty Pack announced, expanding future post-launch content for all Vault Hunters.

Challenging Invincible boss and fan-requested Takedown arrive soon as part of free updates.

2K Games has released a new content pack for Borderlands 4 today, as you can get the totally free Bounty Pack 1: How Rush Saved Mercenary Day. Serving as the Christmas content without calling it that, you'll have a ton of new things to do with a side story featuring Rush. What's more, the team unveiled new details of more content coming to the game, which we have for you here to read up on before diving into the new free content.

Borderlands 4 – Bounty Pack 1: How Rush Saved Mercenary Day

Players can now team up with Rush, the affable leader of the Outbounders, to take down the miserly Minister Screw and bring festive cheer to the people of Kairos. As a holiday-themed Bounty Pack, it was important that players receive it by the end of the year. However, with the continued efforts to improve the Borderlands 4 experience, the team ran out of time to stuff as much mayhem-fueled content into the Bounty Pack 1 stocking as originally planned.

So in the spirit of the season, and as a thank you to the community for their passion and support, 2K and Gearbox are excited to provide Bounty Pack 1, launching at 9:00 AM PT, to all Borderlands 4 players for free!2K and Gearbox are hard at work on future Bounty Packs that will be bigger and fully loaded with the compelling content players have been asking for.

Fifth Bounty Pack Added

In addition to making Bounty Pack 1 free, 2K and Gearbox will be adding a new, fifth Bounty Pack, meaning that players can look forward to even more mayhem on Kairos in the year ahead. Players who already purchased the Bounty Pack Bundle will have access to the new fifth Bounty Pack at no additional cost. Owners of the Deluxe Edition, Super Deluxe Edition, or Bounty Pack Bundle will still receive four paid Bounty Packs (Bounty Pack 2, 3, 4, & 5), and all players now receive the free Bounty Pack 1.* More details regarding the timing and contents of future Bounty Packs will be shared later.

Bounty Packs are paid post-launch content that bring new cosmetics, an expanded loot chase, and bite-sized-yet-flavorful narrative content to Kairos. They are designed for early to mid-game players who are looking to add additional cosmetic flair to their Vault Hunters, with missions you can play at any point during your leveling journey. Narrative content and the overall theme will vary depending on the Bounty Pack. Bounty Packs are just one part of a robust roadmap of post-launch content, which will also include two Story Packs. Story Packs are Borderlands 4's most substantial paid post-launch content. They feature significant amounts of new cosmetics and gear as well as a combination of new Vault Hunters, new zones, and new main and side missions.

Bounty Pack 1 Contents

In How Rush Saved Mercenary Day, Rush's hopes for holiday merriment stand in direct opposition to the miserly Minister Screw, one of the Timekeeper's underlings charged with keeping celebrations as bland and homogenous as possible. Across a series of all-new missions, players will show Screw the true meaning of Mercenary Day by any means necessary (and maybe score some new Legendary loot in the process). Bounty Pack 1 includes a Vault Card with new rewards that players will earn through gameplay, with 24 cosmetic items to unlock and four pieces of rerollable gear. The rerollable gear can be earned as many times as players like, so it can be an opportunity to obtain a roll with stats that perfectly suit a specific build. Bounty Pack 1 is being granted to all players via the November 20 Update. Once you've updated, find and interact with the gift-wrapped present (marked on your map as a new mission) in any major hub, which will initiate the mission to assist Rush.

First Invincible Boss Coming Soon

For players looking for an extreme challenge, we'll be releasing a challenging boss fight as a free update in mid-December. Bloomreaper the Invincible will provide challenging endgame content, putting skills and builds to the test in an all-new arena. Each Invincible boss has a massive health pool, lethal attack damage, and new modifiers, making them the hardest content to date. Powerful new Legendaries serve as tantalizing rewards for players bold enough to defeat these monstrous foes. As part of the update featuring Bloomreaper, the Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode cap will be raised an additional level.

Additionally, the development team has started work on a fan-requested Takedown that will be included in a free update for all players in 2026. Much like the fan-favorite Takedowns in Borderlands 3, players can expect an extremely challenging gauntlet through a new area, including hordes of enemies and a challenging final boss. Additional information will be available in the future.

