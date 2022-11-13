Who Is Today's New Elite Raids Boss In Pokémon GO?

Elite Raids are back, but do we have a new boss? Nope! Today, Hoopa Unbound returns to Elite Raids in Pokémon GO. You can use these counters to take down this once Special Research-locked Pokémon that you can now encounter through these in-person raids, which are even more difficult than Tier Five raids. Let's get into it.

Top Hoopa Unbound Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Hoopa Unbound counters as such:

Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Shadow Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Shadow Scyther: Fury Cutter, Bug Buzz

Vikavolt: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Yanmega: Big Bite, Bug Buzz

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Hoopa Unbound with efficiency.

Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn

Golisopod: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Scyther: Fury Cutter, Bug Buzz

Accelgor: Infestation, Bug Buzz

Durant: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Heracross: Struggle Bug, Megahorn

Leavanny: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Kartana: Razor Leaf, X-Scissor

Regigigas: Bug-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Hoopa Unbound can be defeated in Elite Raids by three trainers, but it will be a hard fight. You're better off going in with four or, ideally even more trainers, all of whom have powered up their Pokémon to their max potential and suited their Pokémon with the correct movesets for this raid.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Hoopa Unbound cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Hoopa Unbound will have a CP of 2289 in normal weather conditions and 2862 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!