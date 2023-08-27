Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mawges, Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet

Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet Releases For Nintendo Switch

Have you ever felt the need to have a virtual pet on you Nintendo Switch? Well, now you can have one with Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet.

Indie game developer Mawges and publisher RedDeer Games are giving Nintendo Switch players a digital pet with Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet. This game is a direct throwback to the Tamagotchi pets of old as you will take care of a small creature on your console, from the time they hatch from an egg all the way through their adulthood. With all the responsibilities of taking care of it you would expect, and then some. You can snag the game right now for a whole $2 as we have more info and a trailer for you below.

"Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet is a nostalgia-inducing combination of the classic design of the legendary Tamagotchi toy but with an exotic twist. This time, players will take on the care of wild animals of the most diverse species. From daily feedings to nurturing pets and watching them thrive, these activities will captivate players, ensuring a prolonged period of relaxation. Vital is attending to all pets' needs to maintain their contentment, preventing potential risks of depression or illness. Become a proper owner of exotic animals by ensuring all of their needs are fulfilled. When your pet becomes an adult, you can choose another one that needs your attention. Be careful! If you ignore your pets for too long, they can fall into sadness or even get sick. Their fate is within your hands, so don't forget about them!"

"The player will look after the pets in real-time, which will give a competency skill test. As a result, the better they take care of the animals, the faster they will grow, which will then give players the opportunity to unlock and adopt more wild animals from the rooster. Mammals, birds, and a lot more – a huge number of unique specimens are available. In addition, players will have the opportunity to care for multiple animals simultaneously, entertaining themselves with various mini-games."

