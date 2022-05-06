Will A Different Shaymin Be Available At Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin?

Niantic is doing things a little differently this year for Pokémon GO Fest. Before 2020, the event was in-person only and offered an exclusive Mythical Pokémon that would become available to non-ticketed trainers months later in Special Research. 2022 saw Niantic adapt the event to become a global remote offering, making GO Fest more available for all trainers. This year, we're getting both a global remote event and on-location events which it now seems will actually offer different content. Let's get into the details.

Niantic has announced the following details for Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin taking place this summer in Berlin, Germany:

Date, time, location: Friday, July 1st, 2022, to Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Britzer Garten

Friday, July 1st, 2022, to Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Britzer Garten Unque features: Yep. Niantic describes this as a "special Pokémon GO experience complete with unique features, giveaways and event exclusives" likely in addition to the normal GO Fest 2022 content.

Yep. Niantic describes this as a "special Pokémon GO experience complete with unique features, giveaways and event exclusives" likely in addition to the normal GO Fest 2022 content. Special Research: Leads to an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin. This is major. The global ticketed GO Fest leads to encounters with Land Forme Shaymin. We do not yet know if Shaymin will be able to Forme Change or if those who cannot attend the in-person events will have to obtain Sky Forme Shaymin in another way.

Leads to an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin. This is major. The global ticketed GO Fest leads to encounters with Land Forme Shaymin. We do not yet know if Shaymin will be able to Forme Change or if those who cannot attend the in-person events will have to obtain Sky Forme Shaymin in another way. New Shiny drops: Yep, there will be exclusive Shinies for this event including Shiny Pansear and Shiny Foongus.

Yep, there will be exclusive Shinies for this event including Shiny Pansear and Shiny Foongus. Real-world habitats: These will be back at the in-person events including two which are unique to the Berlin event. Each habitat will include its own Collection Challenge.

These will be back at the in-person events including two which are unique to the Berlin event. Each habitat will include its own Collection Challenge. Other on-location benefits: There will be a real-world Trading Post and Battle Ground to trade and battle with other Trainers.

There will be a real-world Trading Post and Battle Ground to trade and battle with other Trainers. Other details: As things have always been, while Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin is a three-day event, Trainers may only purchase tickets for one day. Tickets can be purchased here.



Niantic has also announced special optional add-ons for the first time, writing:

Trainers may also add optional add-ons for Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin. These special add-ons may only be purchased when Trainers purchase their live event ticket and cannot be added later. Add-on bonuses will be active from Friday, July 1, 2022, to Sunday, July 3, 2022, and only within the Pokémon GO Fest location indicated. Raid Lover add-on (+€10.06) Up to 12 in-person Raid Passes total for each day Extra 5,000 XP for every raid Trainers complete successfully 6 extra Candy and 3 extra Candy XL after catching Pokémon in five-star raids Critical Hatch! add-on (+€10.06) ¼ Hatch Distance (not stacked with other similar bonuses) 2x Hatch XP, 2x Hatch Candy, 2x Hatch Stardust