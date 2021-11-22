Will Pokémon TCG's Pikachu & Eevee CoroCoro Promos Come To USA?

Two new Japanese Pokémon TCG promos have been revealed. These promo cards feature two of the franchise's most iconic Pokémon, Pikachu and Eevee, illustrated in a painterly style which is quite unusual for the Pokémon-V style of card which normally gets a more sleek, 3D style. Personally, I think these cards are gorgeous. These are part of Japan's upcoming Start Deck 100 line of products which will see the release of 100 different Pokémon TCG decks, some of them with new cards. The deck with these cards will be a special CoroCoro-exclusive variant which will essentially be a 101st deck in the series. Now, the release of these cards brings up the question… when will these be released in English?

There are no English-language equivalent releases for these decks. New cards from products like these are often roped into main expansions or made into Black Star Promos. There are indeed examples of promo cards showing up in surprising ways. For example, take a look at where the following Japanese cards originated and where they ended up.

Vaporeon VMAX, Jolteon VMAX, Flareon VMAX as Eevee Heroes promos: These cards were put in the main Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies set while their equivalent Vs were removed from the set and put into tin promos.

Pikachu VMAX was released as part of a Pikachu-themed campaign in Japan: A year after its release, this card's price skyrocketed as many assumed it'd not be released it English. It was then released as part of the Celebrations Figure Collection.

Celebi V Alternate Art & Sandaconda V Alternate Art as Jet Black Poltergeist and Silver Lance box-buy promos: These were plopped into Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with a host of other promos.

However, do note that there are some promos, especially CoroCoro promos, that never make it over to English at all. For example, this stunning Shiny Mew? No English equivalent. Here's hoping that isn't the case for these two and that we see them translated sooner rather than later.