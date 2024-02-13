Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DRAGO Entertainment, HeartBeat Games, Winter Survival

Winter Survival Release Date Pushed To Early March

Drago Entertainment confirmed with fans that the release date for Winter Survival has been pushed back a few weeks for Early Access.

Article Summary Winter Survival's Early Access date is now March 6, 2024, after feedback-driven delay.

Face Mount Washington's brutal winter and survive against nature's ferocity.

Manage insanity and hallucinations in harsh isolation for survival gameplay.

Enjoy three modes: Story, Coldwave, and Endless, each offering unique challenges.

Indie game developer Drago Entertainment and publisher HeartBeat Games let players know they have pushed back the Early Access release of Winter Survival. Originally set to be released in February, the team pushed the game back to March 6, 2024. The move was made to accommodate player feedback they received for the game during the free demo they released during Steam Next Fest last week. So the game is still coming soon, just not as soon as expected while they make some adjustments.

Winter Survival

Winter Survival is a battle against the brutal elements of Mount Washington, New Hampshire. Following a lone survivor after the events of an unexpected accident, icy tendrils of winter close in, and hallucinations start to manifest. After a starved bear attacks, separating the small group of survivors, it now lurks in the shadows, ready to sink its teeth in if found. Explore the wilderness to secure nutrition and supplies. Discover blueprints left behind that will help survivors adapt to the harsh conditions, utilizing them to craft protection against apex predators, nightmare-fueled figures, and the ferocious bear that looms in the region, longing to track down its prey. Hunting down the forest's fauna requires knowledge of their behavior and skill.

Survive an Unforgiving Wilderness – Play as an inexperienced survivalist. Overcome the difficulties of baron isolation or perish. Explore the surrounding terrain and withstand its unrelenting challenges. Become smarter, faster, stronger. Kill to eat, learn to thrive, and master the madness that ensues.

Play as an inexperienced survivalist. Overcome the difficulties of baron isolation or perish. Explore the surrounding terrain and withstand its unrelenting challenges. Become smarter, faster, stronger. Kill to eat, learn to thrive, and master the madness that ensues. Fight Against Insanity – The most deviant enemy in a desolate land is one's mind. Treat wounds, satisfy needs, or become overwhelmed by fear and horrifying visions.

The most deviant enemy in a desolate land is one's mind. Treat wounds, satisfy needs, or become overwhelmed by fear and horrifying visions. Gather, Build, Survive, Repeat – Venture into the wilderness and uncover hidden secrets and treasures to increase your chances of survival. Manage materials to create shelter, stay warm, and hopefully live to see another sunrise.

Venture into the wilderness and uncover hidden secrets and treasures to increase your chances of survival. Manage materials to create shelter, stay warm, and hopefully live to see another sunrise. Unearth the Past – Reveal the mysteries of the region, why a local town has been left in shambles, and what happened to the people that used to inhabit this dreary winter land.

Reveal the mysteries of the region, why a local town has been left in shambles, and what happened to the people that used to inhabit this dreary winter land. Hunt and Harvest – Set traps to catch prey, fend off wolves with torches, wield spears, and repel the restless wildlife.

Set traps to catch prey, fend off wolves with torches, wield spears, and repel the restless wildlife. Endure in Three Game Modes Story Mode – Uncover the secrets of an abandoned town and its people while avoiding a ravenous bear Coldwave – Brave the elements of an ever-changing winter Endless Mode – Test your skills. Take advantage of your surroundings. Overcome.



