Wired Productions Announces Six Games Coming To PAX East

Wired Productions announced this morning they'll be bringing multiple games for people to check out during PAX East next month. They revealed five of them for the public as we're getting The Last Worker, Arcade Paradice, Martha Is Dead, Lumote, and Tin Hearts, all of which have already been revealed or released in some fashion over the past six months. However, there is one surprise title they're keeping a secret for now, and it appears won't be revealed until Day 1 of the event, which will kick off on April 21st. Here's the rundown of the five we do know about.

The Last Worker (Jörg Tittel, Oiffy, and Wolf & Wood): The Last Worker is a first person narrative adventure centred around our struggle in an increasingly automated world. Combining a hand crafted art style with uniquely immersive gameplay mechanics in an epic setting, The Last Worker delivers an emotional, thought provoking and comedic story packaged with rich characters performed by an all-star cast.

Arcade Paradise (Nosebleed Interactive): Arcade Paradise is a 90's-fuelled retro arcade adventure. Rather than washing rags for a living, you decide to turn the family laundromat into the ultimate arcade. Play, profit and purchase new arcade machines, with over 35 to choose from, to build your very own Arcade Paradise!

Tin Hearts (Rogue Sun): Behind every brilliant invention, hides a magical story. From members of the team that brought you Fable, comes Tin Hearts–an immersive puzzle adventure game wrapped in a powerful tale of love and compromise.

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (Luminawesome Games): Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles is a beautiful 3D puzzle platformer. Squish, bop and bounce through the Great Depths, an underwater world filled with Motes; bioluminescent creatures who spend their lives deep in the Bioverse, living on the rhythms of an electronica soundscape.

Martha Is Dead (LKA): Martha Is Dead is a critically acclaimed dark first-person psychological thriller, set in 1944 Italy, that blurs the lines between reality, superstition and the tragedy of war.