Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Astronauts, Witchfire

Witchfire Receives Webgrave Update In Early Access

Witchfire has a new update today for Early Access, adding a whole new area that has been twisted by witchcraft, along with improvements

Article Summary Witchfire's Webgrave Update adds a new location corrupted by a witch’s magic for players to explore.

Key gameplay overhauls include revamped Workshop & Stats 2.0 and the all-new Rosary Beads system.

A challenging Gnosis VI difficulty arrives, offering tougher encounters for seasoned Witchfire players.

Early Access features a comprehensive tutorial, enhanced mechanics, and deeper customization options.

Indie game developer and publisher The Astronauts released another new update for Witchfire today, as the Webgrave Update is available in Early Access. Players will see a new location that has been overtaken by a witch who has twisted and disfigured the area with her magic, along with a number of key updates for the game. We have more info about it here as the content is live today on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Webgrave Update

The Webgrave Update introduces yet another location to a world dominated by the Witch – Velmorne was once a town like any other, until its residents were twisted by witchcraft. Disfigured and unformed, they roam deserted corners and squares, and ambush any foolish enough to wander down its forgotten roads. The update also brings a long requested, comprehensive tutorial, set on a new map that precedes first visit to the Hermitory, and allows players returning to the world of Witchfire to refresh their memories. Webgrave is also bringing a number of revamped mechanics.

Workshop & Stats 2.0: The weapon & gear research system and player stats have been rebuilt for better clarity.

The weapon & gear research system and player stats have been rebuilt for better clarity. Rosary Beads: A new system to customize the Preyer's abilities, Rosary Beads, joins the game to give players new build options to discover.

A new system to customize the Preyer's abilities, Rosary Beads, joins the game to give players new build options to discover. New Difficulty: Gnosis VI, an even higher difficulty level for those most advanced and versed in Preyer combat, raises the stakes for long-time players.

Witchfire

Witchfire is a first-person shooter from the creative leads behind Painkiller and Bulletstorm. A unique blend of souslike, extraction, and roguelite gameplay, Witchfire offers a challenging but satisfying gameplay experience, with multiple roads to victory. Desperate for a chance to triumph in the deadly war against witches, the Church calls on forbidden pagan magic to turn willing sinners into immortal witch hunters called prayers. Armed with powerful spells and fearsome firearms conjured by the best Vatican sorcerers, your mission is to find the infamous witch of the Black Sea, destroy the phantom army that protects her, and retrieve a mysterious artifact that can finally turn the tide of war. Like The Astronauts' previous title (The Vanishing of Ethan Carter), Witchfire uses photogrammetry technology to achieve stunning visuals and a grim, immersive, dark fantasy world.

Skill and knowledge are essential for success in the battle against the Witch of the Black Sea and her witchfire-fueled army. If you die, you have one chance to return and claim what you lost— or regroup and tackle different enemies. Explore vast, immersive biomes and select your battleground to confront the Witch's forces. Each completed encounter strengthens you and your arsenal during this expedition through our roguelite system, called Arcana. There are countless ways to build your Preyer and dominate the Witch. Only the most wicked individuals can transform into Preyers, undead assassins sustained by Witchfire flowing through their veins. In the base of operations called the Hermitory, you can choose from a wide selection of distinctive weapons, spells, and artifacts to build your own Preyer. On each expedition, you can extract your looted items or, if you feel confident, confront the Witch's Familiar to unlock new areas with powerful new items and upgrades. Piece together a forbidden story from the past that can save the future.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!