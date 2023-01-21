Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Spirit Bomb Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Power Absorbed set depicts the moment that Mr. Satan used his clout to save the world... for real this time.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Today's previews of Spirit Bomb and Vegito, Unexpected Separation both deal with different circumstances during the same battle. Vegito, Unexpected Separation references the fact that when Goku and Vegeta became one using the Potara earrings, both thought that they were unifying permanently — something Vegeta almost couldn't bear to do. They are then separated, of course, and must resume the battle as Buu becomes the even more powerful Kid Buu. The Spirit Bomb card depicts Mr. Satan (or Hercule as the DBSCG calls him) rallying the people of Earth to lend Goku their energy for a big, final strike on Buu.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.