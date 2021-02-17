Assassin's Creed Valhalla Receives New River Raids Game Mode

Ubisoft showed off new content for Assassin's Creed Valhalla today as the Yule Season update is getting a new River Raids game mode. The mode is free for everyone to play as the update comes with a ton of free content. You'll also be getting Jomsviking upgrades, several new abilities and rewards, and two new unlockable buildings in the Settlement called the River Raid Dock and the Jomsviking Hall. Some of the rewards for competing in the river raid include The Saint George Armor set and Great Sword, both of which have a bit of gold and red to them. You can read more about the raid below as this will be the last of the Season One content for the game, with Season Two starting up sometime in March.

The River Raids is a permanent addition to the game and a new replayable mode enriching the raiding experience in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The mode contains: Higher-stakes raids , with unique maps and rewards, in which the player can raid without impacting their main game progression and alliances in England. Unlike the original raiding feature, the raiding crew can be temporarily lost if players don't revive them during the raid.

A Jomsviking Crew : Recruited Jomsvikings (created by other players online) are led by the player's personal Jomsviking Lieutenant.

: Recruited Jomsvikings (created by other players online) are led by the player's personal Jomsviking Lieutenant. A New Longship: An all-new fully customizable longship exclusive to the game mode – whose cargo hold can be upgraded to bring more resources back from River Raids. The new Jomsviking Hall has three levels to upgrade in Season 1, with the higher the Hall's level the higher the ranked Jomsvikings it will attract for the player to recruit. Jomsviking also now have ranks, with the higher ranked Jomsvikings having greater survivability in River Raids. After players complete one of the first narrative arcs in England, either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire, build their Barracks and recruit their Jomsviking Lieutenant, they will encounter a new NPC named Vagn and his crew of Jomsviking raiders, who will introduce them to the River Raids game mode. The mode introduces three new river maps set around the coastline of England full of locations to raid and treasure to loot.