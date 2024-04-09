Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Astronauts, Witchfire

Witchfire Releases New Ghost Galleon Update Today

Witchfire has released a new update this week, as players can now get the Ghost Galleon Update adding a number of new items to the game.

Article Summary Witchfire's Ghost Galleon Update is live with new classes and enemies.

Explore a spectral ship in the Calamity event with fresh weapons and spells.

Start with Souls-style classes and enjoy balanced difficulty with Gnosis.

From Bulletstorm creators, Witchfire blends FPS with dark fantasy aesthetics.

Indie game developer and publisher The Astronauts has released a new update this week for Witchfire, as players can get the new Ghost Galleon update right now. This update comes with new player classes, new enemies, new events, new weapons and spells for the preyer's arsenal, and a new shop vendor offering novel items. The update is tied to a new Calamity event, as players will start seeing a spectral ship infested with demonic minions of the Witch makes its way across the word. The game also comes with a redesign of the level progression and Calamity systems, and you'll also start the game with Souls-style classes, granting boosts to certain stats and unique gear. Including the Slayer, Berserker, Hunter, Shadow, Saint, and Penitent. The game also has a new feature called Gnosis, which will allow players to "over-level" without an uptick in enemy difficulty. You can see more in the trailer above, as the content is now live on the Epic Games Store.

Witchfire

Witchfire is a first-person shooter from the creative leads behind Painkiller and Bulletstorm. A unique blend of souslike, extraction and roguelite gameplay, Witchfire offers a challenging but satisfying gameplay experience, and with multiple roads to victory. Desperate for a chance to triumph in the deadly war against witches, the Church calls on forbidden pagan magic to turn willing sinners into immortal witch hunters called prayers. Armed with powerful spells and fearsome firearms conjured by the best Vatican sorcerers, your mission is to find the infamous witch of the Black Sea, destroy the phantom army that protects her, and retrieve a mysterious artifact that can finally turn the tide of war. Like The Astronauts' previous title (The Vanishing of Ethan Carter), Witchfire uses photogrammetry technology to achieve stunning visuals and a grim, immersive dark fantasy world.

