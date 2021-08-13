WitchSpring3 Re:Fine Drops A New Trailer With Release

ININ Games and STUDIOARTDINK officially released WitchSpring3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy today along with a new trailer and special versions. Fans can pick up a didigtal version of the game throughthe Nintendo eShop for the Switch, as well as a special boxed retail edition for those really looking to get something special for this release. We got the trailer for you here as you can check out part of the game before you buy it, and we also have details on the boxed edition for you down at the bottom.

WitchSpring3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy tells a classic tale of good versus evil. In a world where the conflict between humans and witches is approaching its climax, witches like Eirudy are forced to flee into solitude to escape persecution. The enchanting adventure of Eirudy offers fans of the genre a captivating storyline, an unique battle-system and a lot of interesting characters to meet. Hiding deep in the Misty Forest, the lonely witch one day makes an encounter that leads to a fateful decision and begins an adventure to seal the fate of humans and witches in Derkarr. Which path will you take?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WitchSpring3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy – Out Now! (https://youtu.be/HR97X0INmEc)

Dedicated collector's and fans of the series, who want to get some awesome collector's items with the game, should take a look at the Strictly Limited Games Partner Store. ININ Games will create exclusive Limited and Collector's Editions which are already available for pre-order. The Limited Edition comes individually numbered and includes a manual. With the Collector's Edition fans get a beautiful artbook, an acrylic standee of Eirudy, a soundtrack CD and more. Plus, both the Limited and the Collector's Editions can be pre-ordered as a bundle including an awesome plushie of Eirudy's little doll Failur.