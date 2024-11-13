Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: KingsIsle Entertainment, Wizard101

Wizard101 Releases Massive New Selenopolis Update

Wizard101 has a ton of new content players can check out today, as the new Selenopolis Update has been released this morning

Article Summary Explore Selenopolis, a new Egyptian-inspired realm with fresh quests and tutorials in Wizard101!

Firecat Alley, Cyclops Lane, and Oasis are now free-to-play for a limited time in this update.

Experience Magic Weaving and Spell Fusion, introducing new gameplay mechanics and combat strategies.

Graphical revamp of Krokotopia and new hub areas like Selenopolis enhance the game's visual appeal.

Indie game developer and publisher KingsIsle Entertainment has released a new massive update for Wizard101, as the Selenopolis Update is live right now. The content brings with it a new Egyptian-inspired realm, which comes with its own set of questlines and tutorials, serving up some new gameplay options with Magic Weaving, Spell Fusion, and more. We are also getting a number of bug fixes and quality-of-life upgrades. You can read more below and check out the trailer above for more info, as the content is playable today.

Wizard101 – Selenopolis Update

One of the first things Wizards might notice is that the areas of Firecat Alley, Cyclops Lane, and the Oasis have been added to the free-to-play experience for all Wizards with this update for a limited time. Following the Wizard City revamp, Krokotopia has received a graphical overhaul to modernize the look and sound of the classic area. Among these upgrades, familiar creatures and monsters have been given a fresh look and updated animations. In the city of Selenopolis you will embark on a new chain of mainline quests triggered after the completion of the Dragonspyre storyline. These quests include formal tutorials for Archmastery and the Magic Wheel and will guide players seamlessly from DragonSpyre to Celestia. From there, Selenopolis and the Blended Grove are your hubs for Magic Weaving.

Magic Weaving is a new activity where you can select a second school to be your "Weaving School" and rank up to earn rewards for unique school combinations. Ranking up is accomplished by taking on Weaving Quests and completing Badge Quest Goals. To begin Magic Weaving, you must first defeat Malistaire in Dragonspyre, and then Ambrose will send you back to class to learn about Archmastery, the Magic Wheel, and Magic Weaving! If you have already completed Dragonspyre, Ambrose will meet you in his office to fill you in. Combat is more exciting than ever with the addition of Spell Fusion, a new system where cards can combine to create powerful spells. Learn Fusion Formulas from trainers, train in them to master them, and then unleash powerful fusions in combat!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!