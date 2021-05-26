Wizards Of The Coast's New Longest-Named Black Bordered Magic Card

Okay, here we go. Deep breaths in, deep breaths out. This isn't a prepostorous article to write, this is all fine. Everything is fine.

Hello, Commander players, Modern players, and other fans of Magic: The Gathering, the premier card game by Wizards of the Coast! We drafted up a Commander decklist surrounding the underworld-famous chef with the name that's a real mouthful, Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar! We have no idea why Wizards felt it this necessary to give such a preposterous name to such a cool card, nor why the R&D team seems to be on a kick of cooks, but nevertheless, here we are, so let's dig in!

Before we get into anything else revolving around this card and its absolutely ridiculous name, it would be good to look into how to pronounce Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar. You can find a good (and quite funny) video on YouTube by Wizards of the Coast's Gavin Verhey below to learn how to pronounce it with a little help from Ethan Fleischer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: How do you Pronounce Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar? | Good Morning Magic | Modern Horizons 2 | MH2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrP62rgFAKQ)

This legendary chef doesn't delve into any terribly new territory besides the name line, to be frank, but does expand on the themes of discard (much like Chainer, Nightmare Adept, who is in the deck, and our deck tech of whom you can find here) and Food token production (similarly to Gyome, Master Chef, our deck tech of whom you can find by clicking here). We aim to go into these particular themes pretty heavily and make a rather strong artifact deck in the process in a later article. In the meantime, you can find the Magic: The Gathering deck we will tech below by clicking on our TappedOut link found here.

Are you excited for Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar, and everything she effectively does for Magic: The Gathering? Why do you think Wizards of the Coast printed her? Let us know what you think in the comments below!