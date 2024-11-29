Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast, WizKids | Tagged: d&d, dragon, figure

WizKids Reveals New Dungeons & Dragons Adult Red Dragon Tyrant

WizKids has a new Dungeons & Dragons figure coming out next year, as the Adult Red Dragon Tyrant is currently up for pre-order

Article Summary WizKids unveils two large Dungeons & Dragons figures, led by the Adult Red Dragon Tyrant, pre-orders open now.

Red Dragon Tyrant boasts a fiery breath, 8-inch wingspan, and a 75mm base for epic tabletop battles.

Also revealed, the Adult Black Dragon Corruptor offers a 10-inch wingspan and fearsome acid breath.

Painted editions are priced at $80, with unpainted versions offered at $60, perfect for collectors.

WizKids have teamed with Wizards of the Coast to bring two new large Dungeons & Dragons figures out next year, with the Adult Red Dragon Tyrant being front and center. As you can see here, this is a beast with a massive wingspan looking mad as hell, which is meant to be a fearsome foe on your table. Not to be outdone, the second is the Adult Black Dragon Corruptor, with roughly the same measurements but a far darker and menacing stance. Both of them are up for pre-order now with $80 painted versions and $60 unpainted. We have more details on both below.

Dungeons & Dragons Icons of the Realms: Adult Red Dragon Tyrant

Dungeons & Dragons' most iconic monster, the Adult Red Dragon is a tyrant among evil dragons. Wielding its fiery breath like a raging inferno, Adult Red Dragons are drawn to volcanic mountaintops and burning wastelands when building their armies and impressive treasure hoards. Sculpted in its newest form, the Huge-sized D&D Icons of the Realms: Adult Red Dragon Tyrant pre-painted miniature sits on a 75mm base, making it perfect for your next encounter. With an 8-inch wingspan, this quintessential dragon will dominate your table and collection.

Sculpted from designs in the newest Monster Manual

Sits on a Large 75mm base

An impressive 8-inch wingspan

Dungeons & Dragons Icons of the Realms: Adult Black Dragon Corruptor

The Adult Black Dragon is among the most terrifying and hateful of the evil chromatic dragons. Wielding corrosive acid breath, Adult Black Dragons are drawn to secluded swamps and forgotten ruins when making their lairs. Sculpted in its newest form, the Huge-sized D&D Icons of the Realms: Adult Black Dragon Corruptor pre-painted miniature sits on a 75mm base, making it perfect for your next encounter. With a 10-inch wingspan, this loathsome dragon will invoke fear in players and awe in admirers.

Sculpted from designs in the newest Monster Manual

Sits on a Large 75mm base

An impressive 10-inch wingspan

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!