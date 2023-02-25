Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Releases Demo & Launch Trailer Get one last look at Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with the launch trailer, and play the final demo for the game before launch.

Koei Tecmo has released an all-new launch trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, along with a final demo of the game for you to play. The final demo is available right now, and you can try it out for free until March 26th on PC via Steam, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You'll have a chance to play Chapter 1: Village of Calamity along with Chapter 2: Two Chivalrous Heroes, giving you a near-complete experience as if you bought the game today. You can also play online multiplayer in a limited fashion, and if you decide to buy the game later on, not only can you transfer the cleared saved data from these early stages, you'll be able to get a special in-game item called the "Crouching Dragon Helmet" at launch on March 3rd, 2023.

"184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within. Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their 'unknown' period, and also the story of a protagonist's rise from being a 'nobody.'"

"Renowned for ruthless strikes that can change the tide of battle in an instant, sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts gracefully change pace as they shift between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Overwhelm opponents with a flurry of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill necessary to become a true master of the sword. Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the 'Five Phases.'"