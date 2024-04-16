Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Martynas Cibulis, Ready Steady Ship, Untold Tales

Ready, Steady, Ship! Confirmed For Launch This Friday

Publisher Untold Tales are set to release their cozy but crazy warehouse shipping game Ready, Steady, Ship! this Friday, April 19.

Indie game developer Martynas Cibulis and publisher Untold Tales have set the release date for Ready, Steady, Ship! for this week. If you've ever wondered what it would be like to run a cartoon version of an Amazon warehouse without all of the poor working conditions and low pay, this is the game for you, as you'll manage an automated building full of conveyer belts, trying to get everything out the door on time to meet the needs of the customers who bought a bunch of stuff at 3 am drunk on boxed wine. We have the latest trailer for you here, as the game comes out on April 19 for PC vis Steam.

Ready, Steady, Ship!

While Ready, Steady, Ship! is best played in two-player co-op with a friend, an entire single-player campaign with stages tweaked or totally redesigned to be completed on your own is also included. The demo gives players access to nine stages from the single-player campaign and nine stages from the co-op campaign.

Multiple Tools, Various Solutions: As you progress you'll be given all manner of tools, equipment, and conveyor parts to overcome obstacles. Forklifts, cranes, springboard conveyor belts, packing foam dispensers, the list goes on and on.

As you progress you'll be given all manner of tools, equipment, and conveyor parts to overcome obstacles. Forklifts, cranes, springboard conveyor belts, packing foam dispensers, the list goes on and on. The Factory Keeps Getting Weirder: From acid pools, space vacuums to rooftop gaps to clear, or just outright chaos on the floor. As you progress, the factory will throw tougher challenges at you with more complex conveyor belt builds.

From acid pools, space vacuums to rooftop gaps to clear, or just outright chaos on the floor. As you progress, the factory will throw tougher challenges at you with more complex conveyor belt builds. 2 Player Couch Co-op Delight: Grab a buddy and get this line moving double time! NOTE: This game supports local couch co-op on consoles only and Steam Remote Play Together via PC. There is no dedicated online multiplayer mode. The game also has a dedicated single-player campaign.

Grab a buddy and get this line moving double time! NOTE: This game supports local couch co-op on consoles only and Steam Remote Play Together via PC. There is no dedicated online multiplayer mode. The game also has a dedicated single-player campaign. Easy and Responsive Controls: Ready, Steady, Ship! is built around responsive yet simple controls, so almost anyone can quickly and easily join the fun.

