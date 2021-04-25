Full Art Trainer Supporters Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 3

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. We have cataloged this set in a sprawling 39-part series and now, we close out one of the most coveted kinds of pulls in the standard (non-Shiny Vault) set.

Poké Kid: I love it when a Trainer card makes us feel like the character loves Pokémon as much as we, the collectors, do. Here, this kid couldn't be happier to be rocking this Eevee onesie. It's an adorable card that reminds me of how this franchise makes people from all generations of all ages happy.

Rose: You might remember Rose as the dapper gentleman on the Full Art card from Darkness Ablaze, but THIS Rose right here speaks to my soul. Rose has gone full dadbod in the time between Darkness Ablaze and Shining Fates and I am right there with him. This might not be a top chase card, but I can't say I didn't feel a bit of a spiritual connection when I pulled this thicc boy.

You might remember Rose as the dapper gentleman on the Full Art card from Darkness Ablaze, but THIS Rose right here speaks to my soul. Rose has gone full dadbod in the time between Darkness Ablaze and Shining Fates and I am right there with him. This might not be a top chase card, but I can't say I didn't feel a bit of a spiritual connection when I pulled this thicc boy. Skyla: Finally, we have the obvious chase card of the standard Shining Fates set. It's still worth far less than the Shiny Charizard VMAX, which is the chase card of the Shining Fates Shiny Vault subset. I say "obvious" because of something we talked about a few entries back: the Waifu Tax. The Waifu Tax references the fact that the Pokémon TCG community will essentially turn most Full Art Trainer Supporters featuring female trainers into Chase Cards. This can be a bit of a bummer because sometimes the value goes up so much that a complete set becomes unobtainable for those collecting on a budget, as with Ultra Prism which has seen the Full Art Lillie card balloon in value. Skyla, though, is still a modest chase card with a current vault of just under $35 USD. Compared to other cards which increase in value for the same reason like Ultra Prism's Lillie ($282 USD), Sword & Shield's Marnie ($89 USD), and Cosmic Eclipse's Rosa ($124 USD), a bit over thirty bucks seems like we collectors got by easy this time.

