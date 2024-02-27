Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Women-Led Games Showcase

Women-Led Games Showcase 2024 Reveals Full Details

Women-Led Games Showcase 2024 revealed its schedule of what they have planned for programming, as it will take place from March 8-10.

Article Summary Women-Led Games Showcase 2024, an all-online event, runs March 8-10, spotlighting trailblazing women in gaming.

Exclusive game trailers, console announcements, and a new game reveal by Big Blue Sky Games set for March 8.

In-depth developer interviews scheduled for March 9, featuring insight from industry-leading female professionals.

Engaging content creator panels on March 10, exploring tech setups, mental wellness, and growth as a creator.

Organizers behind the Women-Led Games Showcase have revealed the full details of what they have planned for the 2024 event, which is happening next weekend. The team is working with Devolver Digital, WINGS Interactive, and Blue Sky Games to present three days of programming in an entirely online convention centered on many of the women in the industry who are making huge strides as developers, content creators, and running women-led studios. As well as providing panels, hosting game reveals, and more. We have the rundown of everything the online event will have as it runs from March 8-10, as well as the announcement trailer for you to check out. You can catch all of the events on both the event's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Women-Led Games Showcase 2024 Schedule

March 8

Game trailer and announcement showcase featuring 22 different videos, including console announcements, release date, and new game reveals. Expect to see a console launch reveal from Nerial and a brand-new game reveal from Big Blue Sky Games!

March 9

Developer deep dive interviews with some of the games shared in the showcase, including Sydney Stockdale from SunnySide, Tamara Alliot from Nerial, and Crystal Sciarrino from Critter Crops.

March 10

Content creator panel hosted by the radiant KiwiOnTheSticks, where she'll be talking with guests sweetxsage, KleopatrahJones, ChelseaBytes, Knimbly, DontBGelas, and YessieXO in three superb segments:

Segment 1: Tech + Setups ft. ChelseaBytes and KleopatrahJones – Chelsea's experience with building gaming PCs. Small Setup Tour with KleopatrahJones. Tech representation in content creation

Chelsea's experience with building gaming PCs. Small Setup Tour with KleopatrahJones. Tech representation in content creation Segment 2: Cozy Games + Calm Brains ft. Sweetxsage and Knimbley – Maintaining mental wellness in content creation. Creating a cozy community. How games positively impact mental health.

Maintaining mental wellness in content creation. Creating a cozy community. How games positively impact mental health. Segment 3: On the Rise ft. DontBGelas and YessieXO – Establishing yourself as a content creator. People who inspire them and how they use that inspiration on their journeys. Setting goals as an up-and-coming creator.

