Wonder Woman Dives Into Fortnite For Latest Event

Epic Games and DC Comics bring their latest crossover to light as Wonder Woman will be headed to the Fortnite island for an event. Continuing the Invasion storyline where they are grabbing the greatest heroes they can to help, the Themysciran warrior (clad in her Armored variant) will arrive in the game with her look available in the Item Shop on August 19th, 2021 at 8pm ET. You'll be able to snag a number of items with her look to as you'll get the Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena's Battleaxe, DC Trinity Loading Screen, and Diana's Mantle Back Bling. The last of which comes in two variants. As for the event, we have the details from Epic for you here as that will kick off on August 18th where you have a chance to earn it rather than purchase it.

The Wonder Woman Cup Grab a friend and compete in the Wonder Woman Cup on August 18, 2021, for the opportunity to earn the Wonder Woman Outfit and Diana's Mantle Back Bling before it hits the Item Shop. You and your partner will have three hours to complete up to 10 matches and earn as many points as possible. The top-performing teams in each region will receive the Wonder Woman Outfit and Diana's Mantle Back Bling. Any team that earns eight points or more will also receive the Honorary Amazons Loading Screen. As always, players must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled on their Epic account and be at account level 30 or above. You can check your account level information on the Career tab in-game. Please read the Wonder Woman Cup Official Rules for all the details and check the Compete tab in-game for when your region's Cup starts. The point format breakdown for the Wonder Woman Cup is below: Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point